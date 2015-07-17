6 Classic American Modern Furnishings from Thayer Coggin

Thayer Coggin founded his eponymous furniture company in 1953. With a commitment to modern, classic design, the company has created some of the most celebrated furniture designs in the world. Milo Baughman, Design Director for Thayer Coggin from 1953 until his death in 2003, designed furniture that set the brand apart from other furniture companies. Where many brands thought that Baughman’s work was too radical, Thayer Coggin saw his passion, vision for modern furniture, and gave him the opportunity to design for the brand. Baughman’s work for the Thayer Coggin brand remains some of the most revered in modern furniture design, and is sought after by modern design collectors and midcentury modern enthusiasts alike. Thayer Coggin’s children grew up with a close connection to the design and manufacturing process, and Coggin’s daughter Royale Wiggin effectively took over the company upon her father's death in 2003.