5 Ways to Like Eich
The Eichler Network and its print counterpart, CA-Modern Magazine, cover everything current or prospective Eichler homeowners need to know. Although the site is basic and straightforward, their service list screens companies whose services are especially attuned to mid-century modern home’s needs. Bonus? If you already own an Eichler, the network offers you a free subscription to its quarterly.
Eichlers for Sale
This online handbook connecting those in search for an Eichler to sellers and realtors, and offering lists of services for mid-century modern homes.
Eichler: Modernism Rebuilds the American Dream
This book co-authored by Paul Adamson, Marty Arbunich, and Ernie Braun is an excellent exploration of the development of post-World War II suburbia, as well as a discussion of Eichler’s work and character. Quotes and stories by those who knew him add a dose of color, like this insight from his son, Ed: "My father was a kind of an artist, and he tried to express his art in a business, which always resulted in nearly impassible conflicts."
Mid-Century Modern: Interiors, Furniture, Design Details
Bradley Quinn breaks down his primer into the different components of 1950s style, extending the book's scope beyond Eichler to include many of the famous mid-century architects and designers.
Pinterest: Eichler Homes
If you can’t own your dream Eichler, you can at least pin it from this page offering Eichler color palettes to floor plans to detail shots.