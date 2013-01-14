5 Ways to Like Eich

The Eichler Network's magazine.

The Eichler Network and its print counterpart, CA-Modern Magazine, cover everything current or prospective Eichler homeowners need to know. Although the site is basic and straightforward, their service list screens companies whose services are especially attuned to mid-century modern home’s needs. Bonus? If you already own an Eichler, the network offers you a free subscription to its quarterly. Eichlers for Sale

Eichler For Sale's website.

This online handbook connecting those in search for an Eichler to sellers and realtors, and offering lists of services for mid-century modern homes. Eichler: Modernism Rebuilds the American Dream

Eichler: Modernism Rebuilds the American Dream is available from amazon.com.

This book co-authored by Paul Adamson, Marty Arbunich, and Ernie Braun is an excellent exploration of the development of post-World War II suburbia, as well as a discussion of Eichler’s work and character. Quotes and stories by those who knew him add a dose of color, like this insight from his son, Ed: "My father was a kind of an artist, and he tried to express his art in a business, which always resulted in nearly impassible conflicts." Mid-Century Modern: Interiors, Furniture, Design Details

Mid-Century Modern: Interiors, Furniture, Design Details.

Bradley Quinn breaks down his primer into the different components of 1950s style, extending the book's scope beyond Eichler to include many of the famous mid-century architects and designers. Pinterest: Eichler Homes

The Pinterest page Eichler Homes offers much in the way of mid-century inspiration.