Long before he moved into the historic building, Dutch architect Felix Claus admired 51 rue Raynouard, an apartment block in the Passy district of Paris designed and built in 1932 by Auguste Perret. In 2006, Dutch architect Felix Claus—director of Claus en Kaan Architecten, one of the Netherlands’ top architectural practices—finally got inside Perret’s apartment. In the atrium are two Low Pad chairs by Jasper Morrison and a Still coffee table by Foster + Partners. Photo by Hotze Eisma.