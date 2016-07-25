5 Essential Design Elements of the Modern Kitchen

3) Ease of use

Accessible design is becoming a central conversation in the design world. More than ever, homeowners are looking for ease of use—products that can be smoothly operated and will help create a seamless kitchen space for all. A cross-hatch texture appears on the bladed knobs of KitchenAid burners, making it easy to move the dials through different heat levels. The knobs are also back-lit so the user knows when the burner is on.