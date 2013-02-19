5 Cool Design Events this Week

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

From February 14–24, Palm Springs plays host to a series of events geared toward mid-century modern design. Find a full list of events here. We recommend a tour of the new Origin Home by prefab builder Blu Homes and screening of the "Those in Glass Houses" documentary on Joseph Eichler.

Painter Painter Exhibition and Studio Talk at the Walker Art Center

On February 21 at 7 p.m., artist Molly Zuckerman-Harting will discuss her work in conjunction with the Walker's new exhibition Painter Painter. It's been a decade since the Minneapolis museum has hosted a group show and this one seeks to explore painting as a step in the creative process. Featured artists include Matt Connors, Sarah Crowner, Fergus Feehily, Jay Heikes, Rosy Keyser, Charles Mayton, Dianna Molzan, Joseph Montgomery, Katy Moran, Alex Olson, Scott Olson, Zak Prekop, Dominik Sittig, Lesley Vance, and Molly Zuckerman-Hartung.