5 Cool Design Events this Week
From February 14–24, Palm Springs plays host to a series of events geared toward mid-century modern design. Find a full list of events here. We recommend a tour of the new Origin Home by prefab builder Blu Homes and screening of the "Those in Glass Houses" documentary on Joseph Eichler.
Painter Painter Exhibition and Studio Talk at the Walker Art Center
On February 21 at 7 p.m., artist Molly Zuckerman-Harting will discuss her work in conjunction with the Walker's new exhibition Painter Painter. It's been a decade since the Minneapolis museum has hosted a group show and this one seeks to explore painting as a step in the creative process. Featured artists include Matt Connors, Sarah Crowner, Fergus Feehily, Jay Heikes, Rosy Keyser, Charles Mayton, Dianna Molzan, Joseph Montgomery, Katy Moran, Alex Olson, Scott Olson, Zak Prekop, Dominik Sittig, Lesley Vance, and Molly Zuckerman-Hartung.
Architecture Inserted at Van Alen Books
Visit the LOT-EK-designed Van Alen Books outpost in New York City on February 22 at 7 p.m. for the launch of the new book Architecture Inserted. Yale School of Architecture dean Robert Stern and publications editor Nina Rappaport, along with professors Chris Perry, Eric Bunge, and Mimi Hoang, will on hand to discuss the publication.
Obama Mobile Design and Strategy at thirteen23
Curious about what made President Obama's 2012 reelection campaign a mobile-design success? Austin, Texas, digital design studio thirteen23 will detail their strategy in a talk happening February 28 at 6:30 p.m..
From February 16–24, the Seattle Home Show—the largest home design expo in the northwest—takes place at the CenturyLink Field Event Center.