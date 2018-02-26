5 Design Tips For a Better Night’s Sleep

As our lives get busier and more digitalized, good quality sleep is often sacrificed. While there’s nothing wrong with including bold accents or unusual design features, the top priority for a bedroom should be to encourage deep and restful sleep. Below are five quick, simple, and affordable tips to help get you started.

1. Reevaluate Your Mattress and Pillows

The mattress and pillows you sleep on can determine whether you wake up fresh and reenergized, or tired, achy, and grouchy.

Of course, different body types require different kinds of support, so take your time to find the perfect fit. Be sure to try a variety of mattresses and pillows at the store to find products that best suit your comfort level.

For instance, if you suffer from allergies—which are often triggered by dust mites—choose hypoallergenic mattresses, pillows, and bedding. Solid core, latex, or memory foam mattresses are better options than coil or spring, as they have fewer cavities where allergens can hide.

If you share a bed with a partner, select a mattress that's large enough to comfortably accommodate two people. Position the bed at a spot where there’ll be enough space on both sides for you to move in and out without waking one another.