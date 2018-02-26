5 Design Tips For a Better Night’s Sleep
As our lives get busier and more digitalized, good quality sleep is often sacrificed. While there’s nothing wrong with including bold accents or unusual design features, the top priority for a bedroom should be to encourage deep and restful sleep. Below are five quick, simple, and affordable tips to help get you started.
1. Reevaluate Your Mattress and Pillows
The mattress and pillows you sleep on can determine whether you wake up fresh and reenergized, or tired, achy, and grouchy.
Of course, different body types require different kinds of support, so take your time to find the perfect fit. Be sure to try a variety of mattresses and pillows at the store to find products that best suit your comfort level.
For instance, if you suffer from allergies—which are often triggered by dust mites—choose hypoallergenic mattresses, pillows, and bedding. Solid core, latex, or memory foam mattresses are better options than coil or spring, as they have fewer cavities where allergens can hide.
If you share a bed with a partner, select a mattress that's large enough to comfortably accommodate two people. Position the bed at a spot where there’ll be enough space on both sides for you to move in and out without waking one another.
2. Bring In Soft, Dim Lighting
If you enjoy reading in bed, consider adding a small lamp to your bedside table, as well as incorporating dimmer functions to your bedroom lighting. The soft lighting will infuse relaxing vibes into the room, helping you wind down from the day.
Remember: darkness is crucial for deep sleep, as it allows your mind and body to get in harmony with its circadian rhythm. Therefore, it might be helpful to install blackout curtains or blinds. If possible, also remove digital clocks, mobile phones, and other lit electronic devices, as these can interrupt your REM sleep.
3. Create a Comfortable and Quiet Setting
It can be difficult to fall asleep when you're too cold or hot, so make sure to adjust your thermostat early enough to a comfortable temperature. Also, when purchasing air conditioners or heaters, test them out to ensure they aren’t too noisy. If you live in warmer climates, consider opting for a ceiling fan, as most emit a soft, soporific sound that’ll encourage you to doze off quickly.
Furthermore, if sounds from outside are a distraction, it might be a good idea to invest in sound-reducing windows with STC ratings of at least 45, which can block as much as 95 percent of external noise.
4. Choose Soothing Colors
Bright yellows or reds can certainly add dynamism to the living room or kitchen, but it doesn’t always set the right mood for rest. Cool colors like blues, greens, grays, pastels, or even wallpapers with soft nature-inspired prints are a better choice. You can still introduce hints of bolder shades with rugs, artwork, or throw cushions. If you’re painting your room, choose low or zero VOC paints to create a healthier sleeping environment.
5. Unplug and De-Clutter
As tempting as it is to work or watch television in bed, try to break the habit in order to train your mind to unwind as soon as you enter the room. If possible, remove electronics from this part of your home.
Try to keep your sanctuary of rest, neat and clutter-free, as this will help encourage a state of serenity, which will improve your sleep. Consider smart storage systems such as cupboards under the bed, or wardrobes that blend in with the walls.