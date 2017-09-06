45 Pets in Beautiful Modern Homes
45 Pets in Beautiful Modern Homes

By Dwell
Here at Dwell, we love animals—and so do the individuals and families who have graced our pages.

Some believe that a home is not complete without furry creatures, and that they bring an extra level of happiness and life to a residence. We fully support this idea, which made us realize how many dogs, cats, and birds have been featured in the pages of Dwell. So, take a look at 45 modern pets that have made appearances in our stories—we bet you may end up with a smile on your face.

At the entrance, Bruce is joined by his son, Sozé, and dog, Izzy. The 1940s shingled cottage was renovated by architectural designer Randall Recinos, designer Brian Paquette, and contractor Dylan Conrad.

In their concrete-walled courtyard, Yuka and Aaron watch as twins Emerson and Jasper, daughters Maude and Mirene, and Alfie the dog play. The house is painted in Black Bean Soup by Benjamin Moore, a color in keeping with the period of the original architecture

In the living room Daphne the dog keeps company with a Case Study Day Bed from Modernica, a LCM chair by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller, and a painting by the Brooklyn artist Joyce Kim.

A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.

In the living room of their Vancouver home, Omer Arbel and Aileen Bryant sit on a Coronado sofa by Afra and Tobia Scarpa for B&amp;B Italia. They are joined by their Weimaraner, Bowie, boa constrictor, Picasso, and milk snake, Legs.<br><br>"I have a casual approach to prototyping that involves our day-to-day life. I am always tinkering, and I have lots of transformers to run electricity through things, but Aileen lives with me now, so I have to be respectful. Before she moved in it was like a total madhouse; now I can’t pour concrete in the kitchen. It is a collaboration in a sentimental sense. This work is my life, and the objects are my objects, but how they are arranged and the flow of each room are something we’ve created together here."

"I have a casual approach to prototyping that involves our day-to-day life. I am always tinkering, and I have lots of transformers to run electricity through things, but Aileen lives with me now, so I have to be respectful. Before she moved in it was like a total madhouse; now I can’t pour concrete in the kitchen. It is a collaboration in a sentimental sense. This work is my life, and the objects are my objects, but how they are arranged and the flow of each room are something we’ve created together here."

The restrained 820-square-foot interior is defined by the angular ceiling. Garlick left the prefabricated structural panels unfinished to save on material costs. A True North wood stove from Pacific Energy heats the house. Max, the family’s cat, naps on a vintage rug purchased on eBay.

"I am obsessed with glassware. Whenever I go to antique stores, I always come home with suitcases full of glass. The pieces on the plate rail in the kitchen are Depression-era glass, and the green pieces are nuclear glass (a material now illegal due to its radioactive uranium content). They have an amazing iridescence, and it’s fun to drink wine from them. We threw a dinner party using the whole set and serving green food. It was really beautiful."

Emergency Exit: A poodle-size dog door is a must for Max, who, as his owner reports, loves the lake house. Blake has also been known to eschew the sliding glass doors in favor of the smaller exit point.

Kaplan and his dog Bella were able to splurge on a sofa from Ligne Roset after the house priced out at less that $100 per square foot.

Moby the cat sits on the windowsill, which the architect constructed by cutting a geometric pattern into a thick sheet of MDF, a fiberboard product that’s inexpensive, easy to machine, and unrecognizable when coated in white lacquer paint.

"The Lucky John home’s lot is literally located just minutes from Park City’s world class ski resorts in Utah. In order to capture views of ‘the greatest snow on earth’ and the mountain slopes that contain it, the owners asked that the main level be situated on the upper level of the home’s two stories." - Imbue Design

Benedetta poses with her pet bird, who keeps watch on the entrance courtyard below from his perch in the library.

In the living room, angel wings taken from a circa-1890s Parisian statue were discovered at Scott Landon Antiques in Vancouver. The vintage Petal coffee table, by Richard Schultz for Knoll, is topped with various brass and copper bowls found at secondhand stores, displayed alongside Form bowls by Tom Dixon.

Designers Sebastian Haquet and Thomas Lanthier have a decidedly modern take on shelters for pets. Their Lille-based company, Pousse Creative, was founded in 2010 with a chicken run designed for suburban environments and quickly grew to encompass a complete line of modern dwellings for rabbits, cats, dogs, and birds.

The couple’s son Dylan and dog Petra enjoy the deck while Mary Kate and Thomas work in the kitchen below. Sliding doors open to the outdoors on both sides.

In the master bedroom, a Droog Milk Bottle lamp hangs next to a Fluttua Bed designed by Daniele Lago. An artwork by Brooke Westlund hangs over a custom pet door for the client’s dog, Kona.

Brown and his dog Katsu head to the river; the path was once a dumping ground on top of a long-defunct underground oil pipeline. The land required a complicated excavation process, offering an opportunity for Bercy to partially bury the house. The green roof was conceptualized by John Hart Asher of the Ecosystem Design Group at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin.

Otto is a handsome complement to the Persian Sarouk rug and Gray’s sophisticated interior design work.

In the living room, the LivingColors lamp, though obscured from view by a Knoll sofa by Charles Pfister, mimics the bright warm tones of the Max Bill poster. Grawe's cat, Eero, settles in amongst a collection of both vintage and contemporary pillows.

The master bedroom; the painting is by Radcliffe Bailey.

Auburn 7 developer and resident Michael Kyle hangs with his dog Moxy in the front yard of the unit owned by his codeveloper Todd Wexman; he is joined by residents Francisco, Camille, and young Sophia Apple Owens.

Pork Chop, the dog, has plenty of comfortable places to nap between meals.

Allison says the living room, which receives loads of natural light, is her favorite space in the house. "I love sitting on the sofa and looking out the window," she says. "It is a really special room and we hang out in there 90 percent of the time."

The curving white wall in Atherton’s bedroom is optimally sited to capture shadows from the redbud tree outside his window. Pip, the dog, will have to content himself with concrete floors—at least until his housemates buy a couch or a rug.

Cultivating the land keeps the Moumings in a frequent rotation in and out of the house. A Dutch door lets indoor and outdoor tasks flow together easily as they go about their day (with Yuri the cat standing guard).

Miha hangs out with Kea, the dog, on the wooden deck that extends the living space outdoors.

Dollahite perches on the steps to his living room beside his dog, who saw him through the entire renovation.

Marcia takes in the view.

"The goal I had was for a new building to be sympathetic to a quirky, soulful little cabin that was not modern in many ways," Jones says. He mirrored the original home by incorporating the same cement stucco, painted pure white, with Douglas fir soffits. Two Douglas fir trees had to be cut down during construction, and they were repurposed throughout the home—including for this bench.

Keeping the home cozy in winter is as easy as snuggling up near the Rais stove or the fluffy pooch.

Locally sourced Italian slate covers the ground floor rooms; the coat rack near the entrance is from Zanotta.

Mikulionis custom designed the white steel staircase that leads from the living area up to the bedroom platform.

The Gadanho family apartment in Lisbon (where they lived until the appointment at MoMA) is a renovated flat in a 20th-century building whose typology is a "late example of post-earthquake, 17th-century downtown architecture."

Bram sits at a table by Gispen in the oak-floored public side of the house, facing the water, while the dog, Bommel, relaxes nearby. "We really like the indoor-outdoor effect," says Bram's dad, Mark de Graaf. "The ground floor opens on three sides—on a summer day, it stays cool."

Exposed structural beams are a historic nod to the loft’s previous life as a 19th-century warehouse and shipping dock. For the Copes, inspiration for creative projects never draws far from home; they named Calico after their cat, Irie.

Ginge’s penchant for the bright red Varenna cabinets the couple splurged on is matched only by her love of animals; rescue pets are de rigueur around the house.

Clayden is perfectly happy enjoying the subtropical sun on the balcony, though his much-beloved cat Ginger appears far more enthusiastic about lolling on the patio.

Windows transcend floor levels to discretely frame views of the surrounding neighborhood, offering slices of the vistas beyond.

The master bedroom is shaded by exterior slats in cumaru, a sustainable tropical wood. Alazraki designed the custom bed frame.

In the master bedroom, a removable window provides egress, as required by code.

Concrete was chosen for both structural and finish material throughout much of the home, for its aesthetic, functional, and budgetary appeal. The polished concrete floors in the bedroom complement the birch bed and cabinetry. The home provides living space for the couple, two kids, one dog, and two cats.

Inspired by a Julius Schulman shot of the Los Angeles Case Study House, the upstairs seeks to embody a sense of expansiveness. Another second-hand piece, a red Gispen chair, is a classic 1930s Dutch piece bought by the homeowners from a flea market in Amsterdam.

From the side door of his restored two-bedroom bungalow, Dollahite watches his dog West inspect the newly installed low-maintenance landscaping and brick patio.

The renovation revealed a 30-foot-deep well beneath the bedroom, which the team half-jokingly considered turning into a fish tank. Instead, they opted for a simple bedroom with plenty of built-in storage.

