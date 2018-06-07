4 Reasons Designers Rely on Quartz, Time and Again

If you’re designing or remodeling your home, one of the many decisions you face is selecting surface materials. The options may seem endless: marble, granite, concrete, or laminate—each material has its own look and can set the tone for your project. But designers rely on another material, quartz, for its long-term performance and its sophisticated look. Caesarstone, the pioneer in premium quartz, has been producing natural quartz surfaces for more than 30 years. We spoke with four designers who turn to Caesarstone time and again, and they told us why high-quality quartz is a game changer for nearly every project.

Designer Karen Nepacena used Caesarstone’s "Nougat" color for the countertops in this mid-century home.

Quartz can achieve any look—and it always looks gorgeous. Natural stone choices like granite and marble are elegant, but they can also be expensive, and porous. Caesarstone quartz is available in a similar range of color depth and movement, yet stands up to even the most demanding kitchen environments. Designer Karen Nepacena often works in Mid-Century or Victorian homes, places that have a certain architectural look. "I can’t just throw in any material into my homes because I’m trying to be respectful of the home’s architecture and materials that would have been used," she says. "Caesarstone offers these great, neutral and timeless colors and finishes. It pairs well with my specific line of work."

Nepacena liked that the "Nougat" slab, chosen as a nod to the 1950s style of the home’s original era, offered just the right hues to complement the space. She also chose it for its natural flecks of stone in the surface, reminiscent of terrazzo used during the mid-century period.

Designer Jessica Johnson used Caesarstone premium quartz to evoke a marble look in this kitchen. The exquisite color and veining create an authentic look while the material withstands the high day-to-day demands of the cooking space.

Quartz is capable of achieving more looks than natural stone, however. Designer Jessica Johnson worked with a client who requested an all-white kitchen. "Other than Caesarstone, you’re looking at laminate," she says. The durability of quartz made it a much better choice than other surface options, and the "Blizzard" color Johnson selected—a consistent, absolute white—created a bold, seamless look. "It’s really pretty and it goes well with everything," says Johnson. "It can be classic looking but also modern. It was an easy choice."

For this project, Johnson’s client requested an all-white kitchen, and Johnson knew Caesarstone "Blizzard," a consistent and pure white color, was right for the job.

The all-white countertops are easy to maintain, as high-quality quartz can be cleaned with a soft cloth and warm water, and does not easily stain.

Caesarstone’s wide assortment of colors isn’t its only appeal for designers. Quartz is also available in a variety of finishes, allowing for more personalization in the finished look of a project. Designer Lisa Chadbourne used large format slabs for a bathroom. "We clad the whole thing in stone," she explains. Ultimately, the Caesarstone quartz delivered exactly the look they were going for. "We liked that it was durable and hard, yet with a honed finish it has a matte-ness and softness to the touch. We like that we can fit pieces together and make larger statements with a largely seamless appearance. We were always looking for something bright white, very clean and modern. It had a more massive, expansive look."

Caesarstone’s selection of timeless looks is growing with their newly released Metropolitan Collection and additions to the Classico Collection, bringing seven new designs to the company’s repertoire. The latest collection is reflective of the layers found in industrial art and architecture, and it brings texture and dimension to the quartz surfaces. New, cutting-edge technology has allowed Caesarstone to offer a weathered, patina look in quartz, creating the bold, industrial feel of materials like oxidized steel, poured plaster, and raw concrete. The new designs only make it easier to create a unique look for any project.

It's easy to maintain. Many surface materials, such as concrete, are porous. When substances such as wine, lemon juice, or nail polish remover are spilled on them, they will stain or show wear. These surfaces often need regular maintenance, like oiling, sealing, and spot treatment. That’s not all that appealing considering your countertops and vanities see hard use everyday. Designer Karen Nepacena has concrete countertops in her own home. "Caesarstone can withstand a lot more daily abuse than my concrete counters," she says, comparing the two. "It’s kind of impenetrable. And, their concrete colors are just spot on. You get that consistency and quality by using their version of the surface."

Designer Lisa Chadbourne created a "massive" look in this bathroom with a large format slab of Caesarstone premium quartz for the counters."We clad the whole thing in stone," says Lisa Chadbourne. The large slabs allowed for a literally seamless look.

Quartz can be cleaned with a soft cloth and some warm water. While it’s always best to clean up right away, there is no need to fret over a spilled drop of wine or a ring from your morning cup of coffee. The polished finishes of Caesarstone quartz will continue to look great, even after scrubbing it with a non-abrasive cleaner.



Architect Todd Davis works on mostly modern projects, and likes the monotone color options and clean lines of Caesarstone quartz.

It will last forever. "When people are spending so much to remodel their homes, they want something that’s going to last and look good for many years," says Jessica Johnson. A lot of natural stone materials are prone to chipping or showing their wear over time. Laminates can fade and show signs of use. Caesarstone quartz, on the other hand—made from a blend of resins, pigments, and up to 93 percent ground quartz—is formed into highly durable, non-porous slabs. The slabs are compressed, cured, and tested to ensure the highest level of strength and durability, backed by a Residential Lifetime Warranty. The material is built to last, and it shows. "With Caesarstone, you just install and that’s it," Johnson says. "If you want to keep it forever, you can keep it forever. That’s ridiculously appealing."

Most often, Davis prefers Caesarstone’s honed finish. "It’s not completely matte but it takes the glare off."

It's reliable. The designers we spoke to work with Caesarstone often—in some cases, on every job—because they know exactly what they’re getting. "They were the first producer of that kind of stone," says architect Todd Davis. "They’ve always had a really good product and a really good name." From its affordability to its easy installation and its consistently high quality, Caesarstone premium quartz has proven itself reliable. "I’ve been using them for years," says Nepacena. "I think their product works really well for my projects, and my clients like it, too."