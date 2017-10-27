4 Decluttering Tips From Organizing Master Marie Kondo

Since we know how important having organization in your life and home can be, we turned to Marie Kondo, a Japanese organizing consultant, best-selling author of four books, and creator of the KonMari Method.



The KonMari method is more than just spring cleaning—it’s a way of life that promotes physical, psychological, and emotional well-being by maintaining a mess-free and chaos-free home.



The KonMari Method encourages individuals to be thoughtful about choosing the belongings they wish to keep in their homes. The basis of Kondo's philosophy is about asking, "Does this spark joy?" when deciding whether or not to keep or discard a piece of furniture, clothing, or any other possession.

"Minimalism and the KonMari Method shares a belief that individuals can improve the quality of their lives by taking inventory of their belongings. That being said, I'm not necessarily advocating having fewer things. My method is focused on having things that ‘spark joy’ for the individual. If someone goes through the method and realizes that many of their things spark joy, I would encourage them to keep them. Similarly, if someone comes out of the tidying process with a much smaller volume of things that spark joy, I would encourage them to only keep those things," says Kondo.

Below, Kondo offers us some tips on how to use the KonMari Method to declutter wardrobes, home offices, kitchens, and bathrooms.

How to Create a Welcoming Wardrobe

If getting dressed for work or a party makes you anxious, it might be because your wardrobe is in disarray, or you have too many items and can never decide what to wear. Kondo suggests designating a "home" for all of your belongings. For example, have one drawer just for socks, and ensure that after you do your laundry, socks always return to that specific drawer.

"Mess accumulates when clothes are not returned to the closet after they're tried on, or when worn clothes—not yet in need of washing—are left on the floor," says Kondo. By following this tip, you can easily rid yourself of visual clutter. If you're new to tidying, Kondo recommends learning how to fold clothes. "Properly-folded clothes take up minimum space in your wardrobe and drawer, thus maximizing storage space," she says.