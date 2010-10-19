3D Typography
Jeanette Abbink and Emily CM Anderson—former Dwell creative director and senior designer, respectively—curated the tangible typefaces in this collection from projects around the world: Trash gathered by students is assembled to form the word "used"; a pianist’s solo is promoted with piano-wire script; cheese falls from a grater in the shape of the letters "M-I-C-E."
The evocative forms that adorn the pages are messy, playful, complex, imperfect, and, at times, nearly illegible. Though Helvetica’s perfectly balanced composition conveys a clear message, it is precisely this collection’s disconnect between easy reading and meaning that makes discovering and deciphering it such fun. We just wish the book were accompanied by a traveling exhibition, allowing the words to be experienced in more than two dimensions.