360 Panoramic Home Tour: Live/Work Oasis in Atlanta

Incorporating a geothermal system monitored by Build for America for efficient performance, a pre-mediated roof garden wired for a photovoltaic array, and the use of natural light, Cummins and Tavel's home/studio not only received a LEED Silver certification, but also simultaneously created the ultimate live-work-play space.

With a sizable portfolio packed with innovative home, restaurant, retail, and office design, Cara Cummins and Jose Tavel of TaC Studios took their strategies for their clients to their own home. When choosing a site, the dynamic duo felt passionate about staying in the neighborhood they were so dedicated to help transform—a central, historic Atlanta community once tainted by its industrial past and years of street crime.

Spanning the house, you'll see a mixture of Howard Finster folk art pieces, a sleek lap pool, the latest technology from Sonos, and even a DIY chandelier that the couple created from fallen branches mere hours before a party to fill the void of a missing light fixture above the dining room table.

"Sometimes architecture like this can be 'hard,' sometimes people are afraid to do something playful or handmade" says Cummins.

