3-D Modeling Fashion

United Nude of course has an architectural backstory, co-founded by Rem D. Koolhaas, nephew of the renowned architect by the same name. Most all of the company's collections are engineered more than your average women's footwear, including the original Möbius and the cantilevered Eamz line (which I have to confess to finding aesthetically unsettling). My favorite to date is the recently released Lo Res, part of "a new semi-automatic design method...[in which] an object is digitally scanned into a 3D computer model then re-generated into various resolutions." The result is a faceted, geometric, totally gorgeous pump, and a graceful salute to industrial design through footwear.