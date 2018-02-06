25 Homes With Exposed Wood Beams: Rustic to Modern

Exposing beams of wood, metal, and cement can reveal extraordinary architectural details. One of our favorites is Harry Gesner’s house for John Scantlin (1965), in which the structure of the single-ridge beam is highlighted, while its lateral rib-like beams rise up and out toward the view.



From rustic pine beams to massive metal spans, we think exposed beam ceilings add drama and reveal architecture that's sometimes too easily overlooked from the interior of a home. Exposed beams and a cantilevered loft soar over one of the homes below—how's that for drama?

Uncovering the original concrete surfacing of the columns, which are unusually thick—thanks to the building’s original industrial function—was a major undertaking. Covered in successive layers of white paint, a team worked for over a week to expose the concrete, revealing the space’s gritty character.

Take a look at 25 of our favorite examples of this architectural feature.