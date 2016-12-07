2016 Minimalist Holiday Gift Guide
View Photos

2016 Minimalist Holiday Gift Guide

By Jonathan Simcoe / Published by Jonathan Simcoe
As a designer, I sit in a near-constant stream of beautifully designed products. Here is a curated list of gift recommendations for a minimalist, design-conscious Holiday season.
A minimal, rugged, expedition-inspired case for iPhone 7.

A leather-trimmed black on black Kånken backpack, compact for everyday carry.

A beautiful metal and leather minimal carry wallet from Grovemade.

A minimalist, cloth-bound, lay-flat planner to get stuff done in the new year.

The ideal haul bag with a padded base and sides.

A shiny, embossed, PUR-bound set of 3 Field Notes books.

Some of the best coffee you can find anywhere, shipped to your door.

A minimal felt sleeve to hold an iPad Pro, notepad, and Apple Pencil.

A rugged SLR camera strap that is built to last.

That's it for gift ideas for this year. Go out there and have yourself a merry little Christmas!