2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview
View Photos

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview

Add to
Like
Share
By Kelsey Keith
Part one of our guide to what to see in Milan at the 2014 Salone Internazionale del Mobile fair—first up, onsite at the Rho fairground.

For the 53rd annual Salone Internazionale del Mobile (cosmit.it), held every April at the Rho fairgrounds outside of Milan, we'll see the debut of Tom Dixon (who has shown for the past two years in town at MOST) and a raft of iconic furniture reissues. The hallmark exhibition in pavilion 9, Where Architects Live, will include installations on residential living designed by the likes of recent Pritzker Prize winner Shigeru Ban, David Chipperfield, Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas, Zaha Hadid, Marcio Kogan, and Bijoy Jain. Don't miss pavilions 13, 14, and 15, where you'll find everyone's favorite freewheeling design exhibition: Salone Satellite, curated by Marva Griffin Wilshire.

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 1 of 18 -

Clockwise from top left: Crosscut mirror by Faudet-HarrisonFrank, Ernest & Henry pouffes in Field Day by Donna Wilson, Side table by Jasper Morrison and Lincoln sofa by Lucy Kurrien for SCP. See it at Salone in Hall 16, Stand D45.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Every other year, the Salone fairgrounds hosts kitchen and bath pavilions EuroCucina and Salone Internazionale del Bagno—make sure to check back next week for updates on these and more!

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 2 of 18 -

Eclipse lamp by Alessio Bassan and Silvano Pierdonà for Capo d’Opera. See it at Salone in Hall 6, Stand B25.

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 3 of 18 -

Peg sofa table by Nendo for Cappellini. See it at Salone in Hall 20, Stand E01 - F06.

April 8-13, 2014

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 4 of 18 -

Hans Wegner Shell Chair for Carl Hansen & Søn with textiles designed by Paul Smith in collaboration with Maharam. See it in the Paul Smith Milan shop from April 8-13 for Salone del Mobile, as well as in the Carl Hansen & Søn booth on the fairgrounds (Hall 5, Stand 004) and showroom in the city center.

9:30 am - 6:30 pm daily

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 5 of 18 -

Frames chair by Jaime Hayon for Expormim. See it at Salone in Hall 06, Stand C36.

Milan Fairgrounds, Rho (Milan). Entrance gates: Porta Est, Porta Sud, Porta Ovest, Cargo 4 (SaloneSatellite only) 

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 6 of 18 -

Chairs from the Grace collection by Samuel Wilkinson for EMU. See at Salone in Hall 16, Stand E51.

Pavilions:

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 7 of 18 -

Rabari carpet collection by Doshi Levien for nanimarquina. See it at Salone in Hall 16, Stand E34.

  • 2014 Salone Internazionale del Mobile and International Furnishing Accessories Exhibition 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-10-12-14 16-18-20
  • EuroCucina 9-11-13-15
  • International Bathroom Exhibition 22-24
  • SaloneSatellite 13-15
2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 8 of 18 -

Glass furniture from the Diapositive collection by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Glas Italia. See it at Salone in Hall 16, Stand C23-018.

Make sure to follow as long as Dwell editors scout furniture and lighting at the Rho fairground and in Milan. You can catch us in action on Twitter, (@dwell), Instagram (@dwellmagazine), and right here on Dwell.com.

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 9 of 18 -

Zinta sofa by Lievore Altherr Molina for Arper. Arper will also present the first reissue of Lina Bo Bardi's iconic Bowl chair at the fair. See it at Salone in Hall 16, Stand C29 D24.

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 10 of 18 -

The Homage chair (left) and Pew stool (right) by Torsten Sherwood. See it at booth D-19 of the Salone Satellite.

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 11 of 18 -

Shanty cabinets by Doshi Levien for BD Barcelona Design. See at Salone in Hall 16, Stand C39.

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 12 of 18 -

Designer Philippe Starck's gold rendition of his Masters Chair for Kartell. See it at Salone, booth Pavilion 20, Stand A15/B14.

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 13 of 18 -

The Bruno sofa by Jasper Morrison for Maruni. See it at Salone in Hall 6, Stand D33.

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 14 of 18 -

Odilon coffee table and sofa by Marco Corti for NUBE. See it at Salone in Hall 7, Stand C27.

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 15 of 18 -

Tom Dixon's Club Collection of furniture, lighting and accessories marks the company's debut at iSaloni. See it at Salone in Hall 20, Stand B06.

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 16 of 18 -

Playmobilia stools by Tania da Cruz. See it at Salone Satellite booth C24.

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 17 of 18 -

Agnese chair by Gianfranco Frattini for Tacchini. See it at Salone in Hall 16, Stand C25.

2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview - Photo 18 of 18 -

MASSIMILIANO and DORIANA FUKSAS

Francesca Molteni writes, "A table, a window, a royal square, statues and horses. In Paris, Place des Vosges, Doriana and Massimiliano Fuksas’s home. Original Jean Prouvé furniture, and masses of artworks, from Fontana to Paladino. On the threshold, antique warriors stand guard over the house and protect it, like custodians awaiting the return of its traveling architects." Photo by Aki Furudate.