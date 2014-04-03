2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview

Part one of our guide to what to see in Milan at the 2014 Salone Internazionale del Mobile fair—first up, onsite at the Rho fairground.
For the 53rd annual Salone Internazionale del Mobile (cosmit.it), held every April at the Rho fairgrounds outside of Milan, we'll see the debut of Tom Dixon (who has shown for the past two years in town at MOST) and a raft of iconic furniture reissues. The hallmark exhibition in pavilion 9, Where Architects Live, will include installations on residential living designed by the likes of recent Pritzker Prize winner Shigeru Ban, David Chipperfield, Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas, Zaha Hadid, Marcio Kogan, and Bijoy Jain. Don't miss pavilions 13, 14, and 15, where you'll find everyone's favorite freewheeling design exhibition: Salone Satellite, curated by Marva Griffin Wilshire.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Milan Fairgrounds, Rho (Milan). Entrance gates: Porta Est, Porta Sud, Porta Ovest, Cargo 4 (SaloneSatellite only)
Pavilions:
2014 Salone Internazionale del Mobile and International Furnishing Accessories Exhibition 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-10-12-14 16-18-20
EuroCucina 9-11-13-15
International Bathroom Exhibition 22-24
SaloneSatellite 13-15
Make sure to follow as long as Dwell editors scout furniture and lighting at the Rho fairground and in Milan. You can catch us in action on Twitter, (@dwell), Instagram (@dwellmagazine), and right here on Dwell.com.