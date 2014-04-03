2014 Salone del Mobile Furniture Preview

For the 53rd annual Salone Internazionale del Mobile (cosmit.it), held every April at the Rho fairgrounds outside of Milan, we'll see the debut of Tom Dixon (who has shown for the past two years in town at MOST) and a raft of iconic furniture reissues. The hallmark exhibition in pavilion 9, Where Architects Live, will include installations on residential living designed by the likes of recent Pritzker Prize winner Shigeru Ban, David Chipperfield, Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas, Zaha Hadid, Marcio Kogan, and Bijoy Jain. Don't miss pavilions 13, 14, and 15, where you'll find everyone's favorite freewheeling design exhibition: Salone Satellite, curated by Marva Griffin Wilshire.