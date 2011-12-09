2012 Color of the Year: Tangerine
View Photos

2012 Color of the Year: Tangerine

Add to
Like
Share
By Kelsey Keith
Pantone, no longer relegated to color wheels for art directors, makes a splash each December with the company's pick for imminent Color of the Year. For 2012, the shade that will "provide the energy boost we need to recharge and move forward" is a vivid red-orange called Tangerine Tango, also known as 18-2120.

Whether the annual forecasts are accurate is another matter (to wit, the predicted big hit for 2011 was a bland, Pepto Bismol hue of pink that hasn't quite taken hold), but it's a lot of fun to coo or crow over the palette. This year's pick is no exception: the Pantone Color Institute® tells us by way of explanation that it's "reminiscent of the radiant shadings of a sunset" and "marries the vivaciousness and adrenaline rush of red with the friendliness and warmth of yellow, to form a high-visibility, magnetic hue that emanates heat and energy." 

2012 Color of the Year: Tangerine - Photo 1 of 5 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Color therapy aside, we're curious to see what designers pick up the Tangerine Tango mantle. In the meantime, here are a few smaller ways to incorporate the trend. 

Kartell Cindy Lamp in tangerine, $273.00.

Kartell Cindy Lamp in tangerine, $273.00.

Container Store Stockholm storage boxes in orange, $9.99 each.

Container Store Stockholm storage boxes in orange, $9.99 each.

Bodum Bean French Press in orange, $29.99.

Bodum Bean French Press in orange, $29.99.

2012 Color of the Year: Tangerine - Photo 5 of 5 -