2012 Color of the Year: Tangerine
Whether the annual forecasts are accurate is another matter (to wit, the predicted big hit for 2011 was a bland, Pepto Bismol hue of pink that hasn't quite taken hold), but it's a lot of fun to coo or crow over the palette. This year's pick is no exception: the Pantone Color Institute® tells us by way of explanation that it's "reminiscent of the radiant shadings of a sunset" and "marries the vivaciousness and adrenaline rush of red with the friendliness and warmth of yellow, to form a high-visibility, magnetic hue that emanates heat and energy."
Color therapy aside, we're curious to see what designers pick up the Tangerine Tango mantle. In the meantime, here are a few smaller ways to incorporate the trend.