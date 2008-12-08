2009 Calendars on Etsy

There are so many independent letterpress companies these days it's hard to say who's best, but I've found a good handful that make calendars I could love to look at for the next twelve months. My strategy may be to buy several, keep one, and give the rest as gifts. All of these crafty printers can be found on etsy.







Delphine Press, based in Rancho Santa Fe, California







Lizard Press, based in San Francisco, California







Birch and Bristlecone, based in Seattle, Washington







Sycamore Street Press, located in Columbus, Ohio