20 Desert Homes

The desert loft resident is involved in off-road activities and required a place, which would sustain its appearance through sandstorms and extensive heat. The massive metal structure elegantly sits in the harsh environment.

The entrance door, secluded behind the thick metal screen, leads to the largest area of the house, unifying the kitchen, the dining room and the living room. The hall connects to three bedrooms and the bathroom.

The dining room exits to the terrace with the fireplace, carved in the floor. the ceiling is hollowed out right above it, following the lines of the round cut out in the floor. The gap's presence is almost poetic, as if it's the only passage transferring the smoke to the sky.