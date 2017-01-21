View Photos
20 Desert Homes
By Dwell
The desert, a wilderness of rock and hardscrabble, has had a profound impact on human culture, design and our collective imagination.
Architects and designers have imposed and expressed their creativity on these beautiful landscapes. The following homes are fine examples of desert architecture.
