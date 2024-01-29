Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
South of Big Sur, an ’80s Home Packed With Handcrafted Charm Asks $2.1MView 10 Photos

South of Big Sur, an ’80s Home Packed With Handcrafted Charm Asks $2.1M

The coastal dwelling is decked out with stained glass windows, a detached guesthouse, and custom timber details from top to bottom.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 565 Chiswick Way, Cambria, California

Price: $2,130,000

Year Built: 1987

Footprint: 2,195 square feet (three bedrooms, five baths)

Lot Size: 0.93 acres

From the Agent: "Nestled in the picturesque coastal town of Cambria, this custom home captures the essence of the renowned Big Sur region. Boasting high-end finishes and impeccable woodworking throughout, the property is a masterpiece of architectural craftsmanship. Every detail has been carefully designed and executed, showcasing a level of artistry rarely seen in residential properties. The heart of the home is the living room, with its captivating views and natural light. Anchored by a custom staircase, it’s a welcoming space where you can appreciate the beauty of the surrounding forest and the changing patterns of light throughout the day. The kitchen has a layout that maximizes both functionality and aesthetic appeal. It seamlessly overlooks a built-in dining nook and an intimate reading room, creating a warm, inviting space. The detached studio offers the perfect blend of sophistication and natural beauty."

A stone-lined trail leads to the two-level, wood-clad home, which is nestled amidst tall trees.

A stone-lined trail leads to the two-level, wood-clad home, which is nestled amidst tall trees.

South of Big Sur, an ’80s Home Packed With Handcrafted Charm Asks $2.1M - Photo 2 of 10 -
A skylight and large picture windows fill the interior with sunshine.

A skylight and large picture windows fill the interior with sunshine.

South of Big Sur, an ’80s Home Packed With Handcrafted Charm Asks $2.1M - Photo 4 of 10 -
Wood-paneled ceilings continue into the kitchen, located steps away from the living room.

Wood-paneled ceilings continue into the kitchen, located steps away from the living room.

South of Big Sur, an ’80s Home Packed With Handcrafted Charm Asks $2.1M - Photo 6 of 10 -
Private decks and patios overlook the wooded landscape., and there is also a large fire pit in the backyard.

Private decks and patios overlook the wooded landscape., and there is also a large fire pit in the backyard.

South of Big Sur, an ’80s Home Packed With Handcrafted Charm Asks $2.1M - Photo 8 of 10 -
In addition to a detached guest suite, the property has a large, glass-enclosed office.

In addition to a detached guest suite, the property has a large, glass-enclosed office.

South of Big Sur, an ’80s Home Packed With Handcrafted Charm Asks $2.1M - Photo 10 of 10 -

565 Chiswick Way in Cambria, California, is currently listed for $2,130,000 by Leslie Dougherty of Central Coast Sotheby's International Realty.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.