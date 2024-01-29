South of Big Sur, an ’80s Home Packed With Handcrafted Charm Asks $2.1M
Location: 565 Chiswick Way, Cambria, California
Price: $2,130,000
Year Built: 1987
Footprint: 2,195 square feet (three bedrooms, five baths)
Lot Size: 0.93 acres
From the Agent: "Nestled in the picturesque coastal town of Cambria, this custom home captures the essence of the renowned Big Sur region. Boasting high-end finishes and impeccable woodworking throughout, the property is a masterpiece of architectural craftsmanship. Every detail has been carefully designed and executed, showcasing a level of artistry rarely seen in residential properties. The heart of the home is the living room, with its captivating views and natural light. Anchored by a custom staircase, it’s a welcoming space where you can appreciate the beauty of the surrounding forest and the changing patterns of light throughout the day. The kitchen has a layout that maximizes both functionality and aesthetic appeal. It seamlessly overlooks a built-in dining nook and an intimate reading room, creating a warm, inviting space. The detached studio offers the perfect blend of sophistication and natural beauty."
565 Chiswick Way in Cambria, California, is currently listed for $2,130,000 by Leslie Dougherty of Central Coast Sotheby's International Realty.
