1978 Range Rover Classic Comes To The Reborn Series

Land Rover’s Reborn series delighted auto fans everywhere in 2016. Now the brand aims to enhance the series by adding some limited-edition gems to the line-up: ten beautifully restored, two-door Range Rover Classics. But the cars are not simply copies of the original. Authenticity is key. The long restoration process aimed to maintain the original factory specification from the 1970s, so every car comes with original components. This includes a 3528cc V8 petrol carburetor Zenith-Stromberg 175CD type engine that propels the cars with 132-hp and 186 lb-ft of torque, as well as a restored chassis and a four-speed manual transmission.





