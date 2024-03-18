One of Architect Joseph Storey’s Last Homes Just Hit the Market for $7.5M

Location: 2366 Carrington Place, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

Price: $7,500,000

Architect: Joseph W. Storey

Year Built: 1975

Footprint: 6,370 square feet (three bedrooms, four baths)

From the Agent: "One of the last house commissions of architect Joseph W. Storey, the two-story lakefront house is defined by its open floor plan, commanding use of materials, and seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces. The principal rooms with a 10-foot-6-inch ceiling height and full-height glass are positioned to take advantage of long views of Lake Ontario, creating the feeling of being on top of the water. The lower level has a spacious family room, a stone fireplace, and additional bedrooms, all with walkouts to a well-manicured private landscape area with in-ground concrete pool."