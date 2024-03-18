One of Architect Joseph Storey’s Last Homes Just Hit the Market for $7.5M
Location: 2366 Carrington Place, Oakville, Ontario, Canada
Price: $7,500,000
Architect: Joseph W. Storey
Year Built: 1975
Footprint: 6,370 square feet (three bedrooms, four baths)
From the Agent: "One of the last house commissions of architect Joseph W. Storey, the two-story lakefront house is defined by its open floor plan, commanding use of materials, and seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces. The principal rooms with a 10-foot-6-inch ceiling height and full-height glass are positioned to take advantage of long views of Lake Ontario, creating the feeling of being on top of the water. The lower level has a spacious family room, a stone fireplace, and additional bedrooms, all with walkouts to a well-manicured private landscape area with in-ground concrete pool."
2366 Carrington Place in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, is currently listed for $7,500,000 by Anna Phinney and Michael Phinney of Phinney Real Estate.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.