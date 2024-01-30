SubscribeSign In
In Boulder, a Slate Gray Mountain Home With a Snow-White Interior Seeks $2MView 10 Photos

In Boulder, a Slate Gray Mountain Home With a Snow-White Interior Seeks $2M

The revamped 1970s residence has an open plan peppered with picture windows to frame the surrounding woods.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 127 Wild Tiger Road, Boulder, Colorado

Price: $2,000,000

Year Built: 1971

Footprint: 2,850 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 2.15 acres

From the Agent: "Mountain modern design is showcased in this artfully remodeled residence. Situated on an expansive treed lot in Mountain Meadows, this equestrian property is enveloped in serene privacy. A striking exterior and a spacious front deck beckon residents inward to an airy layout bathed in sheer luminosity. Vast floor-to-ceiling windows showcase verdant views blurring the lines between indoors and out. Gorgeous flooring flows underfoot as vaulted ceilings with tongue-and-groove detail and exposed wooden beams draw eyes upward. A bright living area opens seamlessly into a dining area for entertaining. Revel in outdoor relaxation on a pea gravel south-facing patio surrounded by mature trees."

The multilevel 1970s home has a matte black exterior.

The multilevel 1970s home has a matte black exterior.

In Boulder, a Slate Gray Mountain Home With a Snow-White Interior Seeks $2M - Photo 2 of 9 -
Inside,crisp white walls and ceilings meet exposed beams and hardwood floors.

Inside,crisp white walls and ceilings meet exposed beams and hardwood floors.

In Boulder, a Slate Gray Mountain Home With a Snow-White Interior Seeks $2M - Photo 4 of 9 -
The four bedrooms look out over the tranquil, tree-lined property .

The four bedrooms look out over the tranquil, tree-lined property .

In Boulder, a Slate Gray Mountain Home With a Snow-White Interior Seeks $2M - Photo 6 of 9 -
The lower level has another living area, complete with a kitchenette and outdoor access.

The lower level has another living area, complete with a kitchenette and outdoor access.

In Boulder, a Slate Gray Mountain Home With a Snow-White Interior Seeks $2M - Photo 8 of 9 -
An large pea gravel patio offers an idyllic setting for al fresco dining.

An large pea gravel patio offers an idyllic setting for al fresco dining.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.