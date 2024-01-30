In Boulder, a Slate Gray Mountain Home With a Snow-White Interior Seeks $2M
Location: 127 Wild Tiger Road, Boulder, Colorado
Price: $2,000,000
Year Built: 1971
Footprint: 2,850 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)
Lot Size: 2.15 acres
From the Agent: "Mountain modern design is showcased in this artfully remodeled residence. Situated on an expansive treed lot in Mountain Meadows, this equestrian property is enveloped in serene privacy. A striking exterior and a spacious front deck beckon residents inward to an airy layout bathed in sheer luminosity. Vast floor-to-ceiling windows showcase verdant views blurring the lines between indoors and out. Gorgeous flooring flows underfoot as vaulted ceilings with tongue-and-groove detail and exposed wooden beams draw eyes upward. A bright living area opens seamlessly into a dining area for entertaining. Revel in outdoor relaxation on a pea gravel south-facing patio surrounded by mature trees."
127 Wild Tiger Road in Boulder, Colorado, is currently listed for $2,000,000 by Jennifer Egbert of milehimodern - Boulder.
