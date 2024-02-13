The Atrium Is the Star of This $3.1 Million ’70s Texas Home—Or Is It the Conversation Pit?

Location: 11100 Wickdale Drive, Piney Point Village, Texas

Price: $3,100,000

Architect: Jack Stehling

Year Built: 1970

Footprint: 5,481 square feet (five bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.92 acres

From the Agent: "This superbly restored midcentury home is sited on a towering bluff above Buffalo Bayou. Designed in 1970 by architect Jack Stehling, it was extensively renovated in 2018-20 per the seller. The home features light-filled, open spaces with full-length windows and glass slider doors, a massive, three-story glass atrium at the rear with panoramic views, gleaming terrazzo floors, and a conversation pit surrounded by Madagascan dalbergia rosewood paneling. The modern kitchen comes with sleek cabinets, a Gaggenau refrigerator/freezer, Blumotion soft-close drawers, and a Bosch cooktop."