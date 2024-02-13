SubscribeSign In
The Atrium Is the Star of This $3.1 Million ’70s Texas Home—Or Is It the Conversation Pit?

Designed by architect Jack Stehling, the five-bedroom brick residence comes with a triple-height living area and a sunken lounge.
Location: 11100 Wickdale Drive, Piney Point Village, Texas

Price: $3,100,000

Architect: Jack Stehling

Year Built: 1970

Footprint: 5,481 square feet (five bedrooms, four full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.92 acres

From the Agent: "This superbly restored midcentury home is sited on a towering bluff above Buffalo Bayou. Designed in 1970 by architect Jack Stehling, it was extensively renovated in 2018-20 per the seller. The home features light-filled, open spaces with full-length windows and glass slider doors, a massive, three-story glass atrium at the rear with panoramic views, gleaming terrazzo floors, and a conversation pit surrounded by Madagascan dalbergia rosewood paneling. The modern kitchen comes with sleek cabinets, a Gaggenau refrigerator/freezer, Blumotion soft-close drawers, and a Bosch cooktop."

Full-heigh windows wrap around the renovated home, complementing its brick walls.

A large skylight caps the conversation pit, located at the center of the main level.

Steps descend to the large dining room, where sliding glass doors open to a wooden deck.

A triple-story wall of windows fills the atrium with daylight and views of the surrounding foliage.

A triple-story wall of windows fills the atrium with daylight and views of the surrounding foliage.

The primary suite features a private atrium and a minimalist bath with a herringbone-tiled marble floor, a steam shower, and a freestanding tub.

11100 Wickdale Drive in Piney Point Village, Texas, is currently listed for $3,100,000 by Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

