SubscribeSign In
In Los Angeles, a 1930s Home With Archways Galore Seeks $1.7MView 10 Photos

In Los Angeles, a 1930s Home With Archways Galore Seeks $1.7M

The updated Spanish-style residence comes with ornate molding, an interior courtyard, and a backyard ADU.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 3990 South Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,675,000

Year Built: 1938

Footprint: 1,850 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.16 acres

From the Agent: "Located in the historic Leimert Park neighborhood, this property is a blend of classic elegance and modern sophistication. Originally built in 1938, the Spanish home has undergone a meticulous renovation, combining its original charm with contemporary conveniences. It features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, providing ample space for both relaxation and entertainment. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with built-in appliances from brands like Miele and Fisher & Paykel, thoughtfully integrated to maintain the home’s original character. The primary bedroom offers a tranquil retreat, complete with an atrium and a window overlooking the fragrant osmanthus tree. French doors in the bedroom open to a spacious cedar deck, enhancing the living space with a private outdoor area. This is a unique opportunity to own a piece of Los Angeles history, reenvisioned for modern homeowners."

Spanish tiles line the roof of the single-story home, whose front facade features arched windows and doors.

Spanish tiles line the roof of the single-story home, whose front facade features arched windows and doors.

In Los Angeles, a 1930s Home With Archways Galore Seeks $1.7M - Photo 2 of 10 -
A curved archway opens to the living area, which is anchored by tall, wood-trimmed windows and a brick fireplace.&nbsp;

A curved archway opens to the living area, which is anchored by tall, wood-trimmed windows and a brick fireplace. 

In Los Angeles, a 1930s Home With Archways Galore Seeks $1.7M - Photo 4 of 10 -
Glass doors allow plenty of light to fill the dining area, located just steps from the kitchen.

Glass doors allow plenty of light to fill the dining area, located just steps from the kitchen.

In Los Angeles, a 1930s Home With Archways Galore Seeks $1.7M - Photo 6 of 10 -
The primary bedroom has a fully remodeled en suite bath and direct outdoor access.

The primary bedroom has a fully remodeled en suite bath and direct outdoor access.

In Los Angeles, a 1930s Home With Archways Galore Seeks $1.7M - Photo 8 of 10 -
The private backyard features a spacious deck, outdoor dining area, and a detached studio.

The private backyard features a spacious deck, outdoor dining area, and a detached studio.

In Los Angeles, a 1930s Home With Archways Galore Seeks $1.7M - Photo 10 of 10 -

3990 South Bronson Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is listed for $1,675,000 by Scott Behrle of Sotheby's International Realty - Brentwood Brokerage.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.