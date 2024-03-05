In Los Angeles, a 1930s Home With Archways Galore Seeks $1.7M

Location: 3990 South Bronson Avenue, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,675,000

Year Built: 1938



Footprint: 1,850 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.16 acres

From the Agent: "Located in the historic Leimert Park neighborhood, this property is a blend of classic elegance and modern sophistication. Originally built in 1938, the Spanish home has undergone a meticulous renovation, combining its original charm with contemporary conveniences. It features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, providing ample space for both relaxation and entertainment. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with built-in appliances from brands like Miele and Fisher & Paykel, thoughtfully integrated to maintain the home’s original character. The primary bedroom offers a tranquil retreat, complete with an atrium and a window overlooking the fragrant osmanthus tree. French doors in the bedroom open to a spacious cedar deck, enhancing the living space with a private outdoor area. This is a unique opportunity to own a piece of Los Angeles history, reenvisioned for modern homeowners."