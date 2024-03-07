Listed for $1.5M, This 1920s L.A. Home Sits Atop a Secret Staircase

SubscribeSign In
Tucked away from the street, the historic residence has graceful archways, a chic black kitchen, and a lush backyard oasis.
Location: 3914 Sunset Drive, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,495,000

Year Built: 1924

Footprint: 1,485 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.08 acres

From the Agent: "History comes home to Franklin Hills. Tucked between the restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques of Los Feliz & Silver Lake and atop one of the 14 secret staircases the area is known for, sits a secret oasis built by brothers Harold and Paul Young almost 100 years ago. This remodeled home takes natural light, privacy, and views to new levels. Loaded with character and details at every turn, 3914 Sunset Drive proves that what’s old is very much new again. The living room features floor-to-ceiling casement windows, graceful arches, plaster walls, and hardwood floors that flow seamlessly into the kind of dining room where meals are meant to be savored as the sun sets through a canopy of banana palms."

Thick vegetation encloses the sage-green home, allowing it to merge with its surroundings.

The kitchen is fitted with sleek black cabinetry, which pops against the white backsplash.

"Venturing downstairs, you’ll find two bedrooms, both with en suite baths, one with a petite deck that opens to the garden, the other with a separate side entrance," says the agent.

Paneled with reclaimed wood, the light-filled sunroom overlooks the city beyond.

The spacious, private backyard is ideal for outdoor entertaining.

3914 Sunset Drive in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,495,000 by Elizabeth Daly of Sotheby's International Realty.

