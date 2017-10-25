View Photos
12 Creative Ways to Use Tile in Your Home
Add to
Like
Share
By Dwell and Annie Fleming –
Want to add a pop of color to your kitchen backsplash or redesign your shower with a cool pattern? Well, we have a solution for you. Style with tile! Tile is an awesome way to brighten and transform the look of any room in your home.
Get inspired and take a peek at various ways homeowners have incorporated tile into their houses.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.