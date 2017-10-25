12 Creative Ways to Use Tile in Your Home

Want to add a pop of color to your kitchen backsplash or redesign your shower with a cool pattern? Well, we have a solution for you. Style with tile! Tile is an awesome way to brighten and transform the look of any room in your home.

Get inspired and take a peek at various ways homeowners have incorporated tile into their houses. In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain. The vanity countertop is Corian's Glacier White. The sconces are Glo-Ball designs by Jasper Morrison for Flos. This renovated apartment in Barcelona plays with subtle color contrasts, such as the chromatic tile mosaics and the blond wood used for sliding doors and benches. The three-by-12-inch porcelain pieces are inspired by the industrial wood floors of the 1970s, but are of the moment thanks to their subtle grain pattern and versatile applications. A carpet of custom tile created by Navone punctuates a corridor on the first floor. Off the living room, two small bedrooms and a bathroom can be reached through sliding doors that, when closed, continue the cheerful pattern of the Moroccan cement tiles covering the wall. Replacing the old toilet with a wall-hung Duravit model continues the floating theme, which is echoed by the custom recessed magazine caddy. The room's sole freestanding piece is a glass-sided cabinet from Restoration Hardware. The diamond-shaped tile is from the Dwell collection at Heath Ceramics. In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling. In the living room of the Barcelona apartment designer Elina Vila D'Acosta-Calheiros shares with her husband, Ginés Gorriz, Arne Jacobsen Swan chairs join a sofa by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani. The cabinet is from Cappellini, as is the Marcel Wanders Big Shadow lamp. To create a bit more texture in the kitchen and baths, the couple added classic checkered tiles from the local hardware store—an inexpensive option that broke up the polished concrete floors spanning the rest of the house. Pavonetti designed and built the pedestal sinks using reclaimed cedar siding. In the dining room, which opens to the backyard terrace, original tilework on the floors and walls complement decidedly modern counterparts—an original 1938 Butterfly chair



by Antonio Bonet, Juan Kurchan, and Jorge Ferrari Hardoy, and a 1983 TMC floor lamp by Spanish designer Miguel Milá. The renovation of the kitchen added 100 square feet to the space, along with larger windows to let in more light. The appliances are Thermador, and the black-and-white floor tile by Granada Tile.