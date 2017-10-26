13 Modern Salt and Pepper Shakers
13 Modern Salt and Pepper Shakers

By Chelsea Holden Baker
Dear Dwell: I've been looking for modern salt-and-pepper shakers, but all I've found are tchotchkes and diner-style pillars. What do you recommend? —Cheryl LeGasse, San Francisco, California

If your table is falling flat, a salt-and-pepper set can enliven the landscape Black and white are standard issue, but unexpected shapes or a hint of color can spice up any setting.

