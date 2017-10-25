12 “Pro-Tips” For Installing Wallpaper in Your Home

Although you could call a professional installer, DIY is just more fun and it gives you the freedom to experiment. Always follow the manufacturer’s installation instructions, but here are a few "pro-tips" to bear in mind as you embark upon your project.



1. Measure your space. Make sure your measurements are accurate, and always round up so that you can trim the paper for a snug fit. It’s also always better to have a little extra in case you need it—the excess paper will make it easier to match your pattern.

2. Make sure you have enough. Order all the wallpaper you’ll need at the same time, and double-check your wallpaper when it arrives to make sure everything matches.



3. Layout is key. Make sure your pattern matches and looks straight. Roll out the wallpaper prior to pasting and use a measuring tape and pencil to mark what you need.

4. Levelling is critical. Make sure both your papers and your walls are level.

5. Protect your workspace. Use a dropcloth to protect your work table and floors. Don’t use newspaper because wet print can smudge.

6. Prep your walls. You should always have a smooth, clean, and dry surface prior to installation.



7. Consider your space. If your room has an architectural focal point like a fireplace or bed, use that to center the placement of your wallpaper. Otherwise, just start in the corner.

8. Read the manufacturer's instructions. Check the label on your paper to see what adhesive the manufacturer recommends.

9. Make sure everything goes on smoothly. Use a plastic smoother to push out air pockets. Start at the center of the panel and work out towards the edges. As long as you don’t have wallpaper with an embossed design, you can use a seam roller to press the seams.



10. Blot it out. Remove excess adhesive from the wallpaper with a slightly damp rag or sponge.

11. Trim carefully. Use a straightedge and a utility knife to trim around window frames. If you have a lot of excess paper, use a good pair scissors. If you need to do more precise work, you can use a putty knife.

12. Safety first

Always remember to shut off power if you need to open electrical outlets or switchplates.