12 Apartment Rental Design Tips

1. New handles can change everything. You don't have to replace the cabinets. Change the handles, and you'll get a whole new feel. If you have the extra budget to spare, change up the cabinets with a fresh coat of paint for an even bigger transformation.

2. Don't change the light fixtures if paint can do the trick. No electrician needed! 3. Use chalkboard paint on a small wall or door to add some fun to your rental. It works out really well for kitchens.

Photo by: wonderjournal



4. Mirrored backsplash: Using a mirror as a backsplash in the kitchen or bathroom is an inexpensive way to enhance the entire aesthetic of the room. It also tricks the eye into viewing the space as much larger than it really is. 5. Dramatic paint job: Making a dramatic paint choice in a small bathroom creates drama. It's easy to paint back when you move out. 6. Tight on space for towels? Instead of using towel bars, use hooks. They fit more towels and are easier to keep looking good, as the towels don't have to be folded perfectly! 7. If you can't paint a wall but want to add some panache to your rental, hang a curtain instead. 8. Another fun and easy tip if your landlord won't allow you to paint anything: Buy a large canvas and paint it whatever accent color you want. It adds the perfect dose of color without damaging anything or breaking the bank.

Photo by: Olinde's Furniture



9. Can't wallpaper, but want to? Here is the perfect tip for adding some pattern to your space if wallpaper isn't in the cards: Just frame it. You can do a series of three or six and fill up a wall, making a big impact.

Photo by: Iro