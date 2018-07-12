11 Howard: A Hotel That Feels Like a Home

This was one of Danish design studio SPACE Copenhagen 's goals when designing Soho’s new 11 Howard Hotel . By combining New York’s classic feel with Scandinavian design traditions, SPACE Copenhagen created contemporary interiors for each of the 221 guest rooms filled with beautiful objects that were meticulously and carefully considered.

The guest rooms, which look and feel more like an artist’s home than a traditional hotel, all have custom designed pieces by SPACE Copenhagen, from light fixtures to accent furniture.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Luminous oak oiled furniture from SPACE Copenhagen’s Fly Collection in collaboration with &tradition can be found in each room.

"We’re really interested in materials – stone, woods, leathers. We love things that age well. It’s part of our responsibility that a project lives on in a beautiful manner long after we’ve left." –SPACE Copenhagen Co-founder, Signe Bindslev Henriksen

The Library is SPACE Copenhagen’s interpretation of modern social spaces. The studio worked with top rated manufacturers like MATER, Stellarworks, &tradition, Gubi, and Fredericia to create a one of a kind area to work, meet, or rest.

What: 11 Howard Hotel

Where: 11 Howard Street, New York, NY 10013

How much?: Rooms and suites start at approx. $259 per night

Highlights: This is a very design-centric hotel but it doesn’t feel stuffy or uptight. All the interiors have been carefully considered to make you feel at home, not away from it.

Design draw: Almost everything in this hotel has been custom designed by SPACE Copenhagen for a unique atmosphere that balances classic luxury with modernity.

Book it: Visit 11 Howard Hotel





This story originally appeared on Design Milk.