11 Emerging Talents You Should Know from Salone Satellite 2015

In 1998, Marva Griffin Wilshire established Salone Satellite as a showcase of designers under the age of 35. "There was a such an incredible need—in those days no one was taking care of the young designers," Griffin says. Each practitioner is hand-selected to exhibit and the show has launched many careers: Matali Crasset, Oki Sato, and Patrick Jouin, to name a few, made their debuts at Satellite. This year, we were excited to see experimentation with new materials, pieces that express heritage in a contemporary way, clever multifuntional furniture, as well as items with a sculptural sensibility.