11 Emerging Talents You Should Know from Salone Satellite 2015
By Diana Budds
Our coverage of Milan Design Week 2015 continues with a stop at Salone Satellite, an exhibition of emerging talent from around the world.

In 1998, Marva Griffin Wilshire established Salone Satellite as a showcase of designers under the age of 35. "There was a such an incredible need—in those days no one was taking care of the young designers," Griffin says. Each practitioner is hand-selected to exhibit and the show has launched many careers: Matali Crasset, Oki Sato, and Patrick Jouin, to name a few, made their debuts at Satellite. This year, we were excited to see experimentation with new materials, pieces that express heritage in a contemporary way, clever multifuntional furniture, as well as items with a sculptural sensibility.

Barcelona-based designer Alex Ortega exhibited these crimped metal display shelves. They might not be able to handle your weightiest tomes, but we were smitten with their simplicity and vibrant colors.

A graduate of the Delft University of Technology, Elise Luttik focused on designs to be produced with a 3-D printer. For Salone, the Amsterdam-based designer worked with a traditional material. The Upside down table is made from ash wood and can be used as either a storage basket, stool, or side table—clever indeed.

 

Kristian Knobloch, a designer based in Munich and London, created the modular Babel shelf.

Amsterdam-based designer Ingrid Hulskamp's Mirror Unknown infuses Dutch whimsy with a typical household object. In a somewhat OCD-like manner, Mulskamp was inpsired by "the guilty pleasure of tearing paper off." Over 50 sheets of painted paper are glued to the mirror and can be torn off layer by layer, creating an abstract motif.

As If From Nowhere by Irish designer Orla Reynolds houses a table and chairs within the frame of a bookshelf.

And voila! A full dining set appears.

Riffing on "the graciously swinging blue bellflower of the mountains of Norway," Andreas Bergsaker's Petiole lamp boasts a shade that can be rotated to direct light wherever one desires. Made of birch, it has an aluminum base.

Belgian studio Ateliers J&J exhibited furniture and shelving with an industrial aesthetic.

Also by Ateliers J&J, a shelf that fits into corners.

While Carrara marble has been on-trend for years now, black stones are coming to the fore. Büro Famos, a studio located in Berlin, uses black cora marble and an interlocking ash-veneer base for its Mil coffee table.

The studio also had a piece in Euroluce, the bi-annual lighting fair. The Orb pendant features a smoked glass shade and metallic elements that reference the look of lightbulb filaments.

Frida Erson and Martin Eckerberg, co-founders of the Stockholm firm Formellt, designed an easy chair with upholstery that envelops the frame like a cocoon.

Also by Formellt: the candy-colored shelving shown here.

Taiwan studio KiMU Lab marries traditional paper fans with a powder-coated metal frame for its New Old Divider.

Out for Space, a multidisciplinaty design collective, sought to reimagine rattan as a furniture-building material and produced this lounge chair using karuun, a stronger, engineered version.

This graphic clock is another product made from karuun, further illustrating the diverse applications of the material.