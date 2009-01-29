101 Alternative Energy: Climate Control

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Air-conditioning and heating have made our home climates more comfortable over the past half century, but our global climate has borne the cost. There are a number of ways to increase the effectiveness of wall and window insulation to moderate the use of energy-hungry climate-control devices. Using these strategies, you can save money while staying cozy when it’s cool, and breezy when it’s warm.