10 Things We Loved at NeoCon 2014

NeoCon, the sprawling furniture show that sets up shop within Chicago’s Merchandise Mart every June, can be its own world. The Art Deco behemoth appears to have its own ecosystem during the event, which is spread over five floors of furniture displays and trade booths. But during this trade show focused on commercial design, the space becomes a true reflection of our society’s views on work and the office; excitement over technology’s promise of productivity, changing opinions over exactly how to balance open space with private collaboration and a true fascination with stand-up desks. Dwell scoured the showrooms to pick ten favorite products and pieces that made a big impression during the show.