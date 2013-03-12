10 Springtime Outdoor Space Tips

1. First, envision how you want to use the space. Depending on the size you are working with—say, a large yard or a porch—think carefully about how you will actually use the space. (Entertaining, relaxing, dining, or perhaps all of the above!)

2. Once you determine your vision for the use of the space, map out different areas. If you have a small porch, you may be able to just fit two chairs with a side table, or even a small dining table with chairs. If you are working with a larger space, designate a area for lounging, another for dining, etc. Define and separate these spaces with walkways or outdoor rugs.

3. Accent with color and pattern! Keep larger pieces neutral; this is an easy and more feasible way to switch out cushions, pots, pillows, and accessories season to season.

4. Create a water feature. Even if you have a small space, bring in good feng shui and the relaxing sound of a water element with a small fountain.

5. Herbs - Even with a small porch, you can plant herbs and greenery. Sculptural pots are always a nice touch to keep things clean.