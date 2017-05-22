5 Hot Tips to Remember When Planning Your Desert Prefab

The allure of prefab is based on three main components: it's efficient, economical, and ecologically-minded. The homes can be erected in record time with minimal intrusion on the landscape. Additionally, the components are generally light and precise, allowing for a foundation that's flexible to the rocky soils of the region. Fabricated with long-lasting materials and finishes that ensure longevity and low maintenance, prefab homes provide a comfortable living space even under severe weather conditions.



While exploring these prefabs that are perfect for the desert—thanks to thoughtful planning and a smart layout—read on to learn five best-practice measures to consider when designing your desert oasis.