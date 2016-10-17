The Week's 10 Best Houses

While the good weather is coming to an end, at least there's great architecture to keep enjoying. And for the people returning to school or straight from vacation, don't worry we've compiled a list of residences we don't think anyone should have missed this week.

1. One Home, Three Generations

Via Dezeen, photo by Ben Hosking

On Dezeen, we saw this family-friendly home for three generations designed by OSK Architects in Melborune. The angular home features a wood-clad exterior and is topped off with a corrugated metal roof, which has solar panels as well as rainwater collection system.

2. Connect the Dots

Via The Glass House, photo by Matthew Placek

While the Glass House by Philip Johnson is now a historic site, it is often home to art installations by notable artists. Photos of Dots Obsession – Alive, Seeking for Eternal Hope, the most recent addition to the current exhibition by resident artist Yayoi Kusama, made the rounds this week. Naturally, Kusama has added her signature polka dots to the modern icon.

3. All the Right Angles

Via T, The New York Times Style Magazine. Photo by Bruce Damonte

Originally built in 1857, this cast-iron former factory and warehouse is now a collection of apartments complete at the top of a striking penthouse by WORKac in New York's TriBeCa neighborhood. Since much of the area's buildings are deemed historic, the addition needs to be concealed from street view. To achieve this, the firm created an undulating form with an asymmetrical roof. Using glass-fiber-reinfornced concrete to achieve the expressive top, the materials nicely compliment the old and the new.

4. Life on the Coast

Via Architizer, photo by Sergio Pirrone

From Architizer, this coastal home by L A N D [Cristobal Valenzuela Haeussler + Angela Delorenzo Arancibia] in Chile is one with the landscape. The building is mostly constructed from timber and treated with a wash to maximize natural light. Supported by concrete beams ,the house is designed to handle the intense sunlight and wind.

5. Paradise Found

Via ArchDaily, Photo by © Juan Antonio Monsalve

Over at ArchDaily, two neighboring homes were built by Alberto Burckhard + Carolina Echeverri for two brothers in Colombia. The landscaping blends the homes into the tropical environment. Each home was designed to have wide openings for air circulation to keep the spaces cool.

6. The Concealed Courtyard Home

Via designboom, photo by Tze-Chun Wei

This reimagining of a courtyard home hidden behind blockwork by dotze innovations studio in Taiwan caught our eye on designboom. Also designed for a three-generation family, the studio sky lights and openings throughout the home to bring in natural light. The home is a series of walkways

7. A New Owner Gets a Piece of Architecture History

Via Architect's Newspaper, photo by Dick Frank

Covered by Architect's Newspaper, another classic has finally found a new owner. Since 2013, Peter Eisenman’s House VI has been on the market. Originally designed for a weekend getaway, the home is located on six acres of farmland.

8. Where Are They Now?

Via Atlas Obsurca, [Photo: J-P Kärnä/CC BY-SA 3.0]

The Space Race might be over, but there are only a handful of these futuristic homes from the 1960s floating around. The Futuro House was designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen and Atlas Obsurca reports that are about 60 surviving homes. The Futuro is actually only constructed from 16 parts connected together.

9. Black, Grey, and Zinc All Over

Via v2 newswire, photo by Lisa Petrole

This Victorian home in Toronto recently got a modern makeover by the architecture firm +tongtong. Zinc panels cover the exterior and also extend into the interior. At the top of the addition, a large three-floor skylight brightens up the entire home.

10. For All the Jørn Utzon Fans, This One's For You

Via Curbed, Photo by The Modern House