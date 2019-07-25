7 Hawaiian Prefabs and Kit Homes
Exclusive + Prefab Homes

7 Hawaiian Prefabs and Kit Homes

Add to
Like
Share
By Sarah Lance
If you enjoy breathtaking landscapes and sunny beaches, then Hawaii is the perfect destination for you. Carve out your own slice of paradise with these seven prefabs and kit homes.

The resources you'll find from these seven residences may answer the questions you have about modular, prefab, or kit homes in Hawaii. If you're thinking of finding an economical and efficient way to build in the tropical state, you may just find what you're looking for.  

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.