10 CREATIVE AND COOL HOME DÉCOR TIPS TO FOLLOW THIS SUMMER

A Botanical Touch Emulate the outdoors with some greenery and fresh cuttings around the house. Placing a mix of wildflowers in a vintage glass vase adds a rustic, relaxed element to a table scheme, succulents in mini concrete pods give life to an otherwise drab windowsill, or fiddle leaf fig trees in the corner of the room brighten it up and make a statement. Make it excessive with multiple hanging plants near a window or please guests with a bouquet of garden roses on a bedside table. Whatever you choose, giving life to your interior will help you maintain that airy mood you get from being in the outdoors.



Since the Bohemian trend is dominating Pinterest as of late, this next tip seems fitting. Adding pillows in bold geometric patterns or assorted ethnic prints gives a carefree vibe to your room. Pillows can be changed out seasonally without a big commitment so take a risk with your pillow choices, it could really pay off! Summer Textiles Switch out your textiles with the seasons. Get inspired by Turkish hammers (baths) and switch out your bath towels with traditional soft Turkish bath towels. These hand-woven towels are highly absorbent and fast drying and guests will feel like they are visiting a lure spa. The lightweight material is also easy to roll up and take to the beach or park

Linen bedding is another ideal choice for summer. The material is known to keep you cool in the summer. The lightweight texture emits an inviting look at the end of the day. Bonus, linen is also ideal in the winter so just add some earthier colors and accents to change with the seasons.

Serene shades When Pantone announces its color of the year, the design world tends to listen. This year TWO colors were announced- both of which were serene, pastel shades. Think about painting one wall in your home with one of these tranquil shades – which will not only lighten a room but also create that calm, happy feeling that is associated with summer. Stock the bar If you don’t already own a bar cart, now’s the time to purchase one! Perfect for summer entertaining, there are a number of different options to suit your style. Keep it stocked with fun glassware and seasonal ingredients for fresh, fruity cocktails.