Old-timers wanted them to resurrect the kitschy shack, but given the rigorous building requirements and resulting financial investment, that vision didn’t make sense. "If we were going to spend this much just for a foundation, we weren’t going to put a shack on top of it," Jessamy says.
Expansive walls of glass and sliding doors that lead to the large exterior patio create a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.
Sliding glass doors lead out to the deck, while a standalone fireplace keeps the living area cozy.
Underneath the fire pit (surrounded by Barcelona Teak chairs from Via Terra), an underground concrete cistern holds rainwater, diverted from pipes on the roof that run through a filtration system in the garage. It services the whole house, save for the landscape irrigation, done off of a well. In a part of the country where water is scarce, it was important to think sustainably. The pool’s fully retractable cover prevents rapid evaporation in another water-friendly move.
On the north side, you’ll find the lap pool which runs 10 feet deep to accommodate one of the homeowners, who insists on entering the pool with a dive every time.
The completely remodeled kitchen boasts new appliances, cabinetry, and finishes. Natural wood cabinets contrast with the original flooring.
The living room sits just behind the kitchen and features an original masonry block fireplace. A cozy family room is tucked into the corner.
Not everyone has a credibility bookcase. Your kids’ discarded toys and jackets may be strewn on the floor, or your roommate is in the throes of an online boxing class. Perhaps your cat is licking its unmentionables, and it’s not quite the scene you want to set for your one-on-one. Luckily, Zoom makes it easy to manifest the environment we want if the environment we have isn’t ideal. If you’ve ever wanted to dial in from a Dwell house, now’s your chance.
The custom-built shaker-style cabinets are made of ultralight plywood and topped with Glacier White Corian countertops.
The sloped roof of Carlton’s art studio grows a colorful mix of sedum species.
Whisper Rock Ranch just north of Pioneertown, California.
This Double-A has striking curb appeal. It also has the original two-car garage.
The backyard pool glows in the moonlight. With a free-flowing interior and outdoor space, this revamped midcentury gem offers an idyllic setting for entertaining.
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
In the 1950s, Ramat HaSharon, close to Tel Aviv, was home to numerous brutalist structures. There, architect Pitsou Kedem, craving the same style for his own family house, built it as two squares of concrete stacked atop each other. Materials like iron, wood, and silicate brick, along with a skylight that runs along the length of the stairwell, imbue it with a welcoming sense of earthiness.
Located at 1811 Bel Air Road, Case Study House #16 was designed by Craig Ellwood in 1953. The residence has been meticulously maintained over the years by its two owners, and today it’s the only surviving Case Study design by Ellwood.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
The beanbag chairs and outdoor sofa and chairs are from West Elm and the Case Study Museum Bench is from Modernica.
The team took the home down to the foundation and rebuilt on the existing footprint, which is composed of three wings: one that houses the living and dining spaces, one that includes the kitchen and family room, and a third that contains the master suite. The new facade combines Western Red Cedar for the siding, vertical slats, and roof fascia with white cement plaster accents.
Tigg Coll Architects took a new approach to a straightforward town house renovation and expansion in London. The home’s rear extension has its own personality, with with pivoting glass doors, sharp red support beams, and a wood-burning fireplace. The overhanging concrete plinth acts as a hearth or, as Tigg imagines it, a sort of contemporary inglenook. Wood piles neatly between the beam and wall. The fireplace, a Stovax Riva 2, is flanked by a Lampe Gras wall lamp; firewood is cleverly stored in the narrow space between the fireplace and the red support beam, creating a fun moment of practical texture in the room.
Black slate hearth with wood stove. Millwork pod conceals entertainment area when not in use
Fireplace and stone hearth
Sam Shah and Anne Suttles asked architect Kevin Alter to renovate their 1920s bungalow in Austin, Texas, and add an addition, which contains a living area downstairs and an office upstairs. They tucked an office nook under the stairs; the Eames chair is a hand-me-down from Shah’s father.
Bright yellow and purple paints were used to add some vibrancy to the daughter’s desk area, one of the ways the architects tried to honor the personality of each inhabitant's space.
The flooring in the master bath is vein-cut Ocean Silver travertine. The custom bathroom vanity is stained birch, the polished chrome fixtures are from Hansgrohe’s Axor Uno2 line, and the chair is upholstered in Checker by Alexander Girard for Maharam.
A long, concrete staircase leads toward the front door, which is set back from the main facade. A perforated aluminium screen covers the exterior of the glass-walled entry vestibule.
Screens were added to both the east and west sides of the home. More than ornament, the screens protect double-height windows from hurricane-force winds.
