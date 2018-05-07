Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Zaha Hadid
Follow
Latest
4
Stories
2
Products
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Celebrate the Late Zaha Hadid With a New Book That Highlights Her Unforgettable Work
From Images Publishing Group comes the first posthumous book on the master architect and revolutionary designer.
Julia Brenner
Queen of the Curve: 18 Influential Works by Zaha Hadid
When Zaha Hadid passed away in March 2016, she left the world of architecture with an irreplaceable legacy.
Byron Loker
Zaha Hadid's Milan Installation
As part of last month's Milan Design Week, Zaha Hadid Architects teamed with LEA Ceramiche to create "Twirl," a mesmerizing...
Jaime Gillin
Zaha Hadid in Central Park
In time for the Cooper-Hewitt's National Design Week is London-based architect Zaha Hadid's collaboration with Chanel's Karl...
j
Jamie Waugh