Zaha Hadid in Central Park
By Jamie Waugh
In time for the Cooper-Hewitt's National Design Week is London-based architect Zaha Hadid's collaboration with Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld to design a pavilion that explores just what it would feel like to stand inside nothing other than a Chanel bag.
The 2,300-square-foot structure, called the Chanel Mobile Art Pavilion, is assembled from 700 components to form a 20-foot-tall, 95-foot-wide pavilion that wraps around and around a central court illuminated by a translucent plastic skylight. It follows in Hadid's traditional adherence to organic curvatures; Hadid explains it as a torus, or the circular geometry found in nautilus shells.
The exhibit takes place in Central Park, the sole American venue for the traveling international exhibition Mobile Art. It will be open and free to the public from October 20-November 9, 2008.