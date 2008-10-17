Zaha Hadid in Central Park

The 2,300-square-foot structure, called the Chanel Mobile Art Pavilion, is assembled from 700 components to form a 20-foot-tall, 95-foot-wide pavilion that wraps around and around a central court illuminated by a translucent plastic skylight. It follows in Hadid's traditional adherence to organic curvatures; Hadid explains it as a torus, or the circular geometry found in nautilus shells.