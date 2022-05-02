Kuber Shah
Master bathroom
Wet Bar
In order to use wisely the wall with double height, we had the idea of creating this big suspended bookshelf up to the ceiling, bringing many colors to our wall and distributing our items of decoration, reading and personal objects. Thus, it was possible to house all these items in the apartment, creating this personal and personality environment without necessarily occupying table and bench space, considering the reduced space of the loft.
Dining / Entertainment Space
Hill Country Wine Cave
Nature and floral inspired shiplap art wall with antique gold fames and sconces.
Antique piano with dark olive green wainscoting wall paneling and a brown velvet couch.
Cabin inspired living room with dark olive green wainscoting walls, a brown velvet couch, twin blue floral oversized chairs, plaid rug, a dark wood coffee table, and antique chandelier lighting.
For the main TV wall, chose to apply an artistic coating in the same color as the rest of the walls but with a richer texture, so that the whole spatial consistency can be integrated while also defining the visual design of the main TV wall, instead of the usual approach of choosing a sharply contrasting color. THis project chose natural marble for the flooring, and leveraged the natural reflection of marble to add a little height to the originally low ceiling height of the house. For the wooden texture, specially chose a MOKU pattern and dark brown wood veneer, so that the space is more relaxed and resonant for the homeowner.
Photo by Morley von Sternberg
Fifteen years ago, the “rickety” cabins that the family had built over the years on their lakeside property were reassessed as lakeshore homes, and the family’s taxes soared. They decided to subdivide the lots—they sold two, and three of her brothers took lakeside lots, while Diane and another brother took back lots. The old boxcar has been preserved and encased in one of her brother’s lake homes. “I didn’t want to build a lake house,” she says. “I wanted to give my grandchildren the old boxcar experience of freedom and simplicity. I wanted them to be able to hear the wind, feel the rain, and be one step from nature.”
Exterior of Villa Domy , architect Lucy Lago
Pam and Frank recently tasked Light and Air Architecture with remodeling this loft in New York City to get better natural light. “That’s exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank.
A second courtyard where the service areas are located.
An interior courtyard.
