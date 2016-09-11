The husband’s home office is furnished by a Toot lounge chair by Piero Lissoni for Cassina, a vintage Desk BO69 by Finn Juhl, and a Swivel chair by Hans Wegner. A custom picture rail, filled with family photos, is made of bands of wood that keep contents in place.
The husband’s home office is furnished by a Toot lounge chair by Piero Lissoni for Cassina, a vintage Desk BO69 by Finn Juhl, and a Swivel chair by Hans Wegner. A custom picture rail, filled with family photos, is made of bands of wood that keep contents in place.
The playroom later became Xenia’s office.
The playroom later became Xenia’s office.
Most of the furniture is custom by ASH NYC. The chairs feature deep rose Foglizzo leather backs and white oak seats. The tabletops are Carrara marble.
Most of the furniture is custom by ASH NYC. The chairs feature deep rose Foglizzo leather backs and white oak seats. The tabletops are Carrara marble.
The ramp structure supports two different starting points—one five-meter-high for beginner cyclists, and one 10-meter-high version for those who are more experienced. Below the ramp, the design includes a place to hold storage and a treatment of colored concrete blocks.
The ramp structure supports two different starting points—one five-meter-high for beginner cyclists, and one 10-meter-high version for those who are more experienced. Below the ramp, the design includes a place to hold storage and a treatment of colored concrete blocks.
Photo by Christoffer Rudquist
Photo by Christoffer Rudquist
Yurika Ninomiya says good morning to busy central Nagoya from her third-floor bedroom while husband Takuya opens up the shop and gallery that they run below.
Yurika Ninomiya says good morning to busy central Nagoya from her third-floor bedroom while husband Takuya opens up the shop and gallery that they run below.
The shelf is eight feet tall, eleven feet long, and each of the eight tiers is about 1.3 feet deep.
The shelf is eight feet tall, eleven feet long, and each of the eight tiers is about 1.3 feet deep.
Nosigner used castor aralia wood for the design and comissioned a carpenter in Yokohama who specialized in large-scale furniture to build the shelf.
Nosigner used castor aralia wood for the design and comissioned a carpenter in Yokohama who specialized in large-scale furniture to build the shelf.
In a bathroom otherwise dominated by the neutral tones of Statuario marble, a powder-pink wall of cabinetry adds a colorful contrast—and creates ample storage to boot.
In a bathroom otherwise dominated by the neutral tones of Statuario marble, a powder-pink wall of cabinetry adds a colorful contrast—and creates ample storage to boot.
Kartheiser's courtyard also includes a dry sauna with a ceiling made from 2,500 pieces of wood.
Kartheiser's courtyard also includes a dry sauna with a ceiling made from 2,500 pieces of wood.
“I tend to dabble in things that are often kind of serious—weddings, luxury products, fine jewelry. I see no reason why a person can't be a little silly and have a good time with these things.”
“I tend to dabble in things that are often kind of serious—weddings, luxury products, fine jewelry. I see no reason why a person can't be a little silly and have a good time with these things.”
Reflexionen 16 by Matthias Heiderich, from $112
Reflexionen 16 by Matthias Heiderich, from $112
Coral Dreams: Sofa from Missana’s The Novelties collection. Photo by Cualiti.
Coral Dreams: Sofa from Missana’s The Novelties collection. Photo by Cualiti.
Douglas fir plywood bar table by Niko Spacecraft, flanked by Miura stools by Konstantin Grcic.
Douglas fir plywood bar table by Niko Spacecraft, flanked by Miura stools by Konstantin Grcic.
A custom Bocci 28 copper chandelier hangs above a black wool sectional by Bensen.
A custom Bocci 28 copper chandelier hangs above a black wool sectional by Bensen.
The staircase has a floating metal landing that connects to a fir plywood wall.
The staircase has a floating metal landing that connects to a fir plywood wall.
Floating stairs to the boardroom are framed by over forty porcelain '21' pendants by Bocci.
Floating stairs to the boardroom are framed by over forty porcelain '21' pendants by Bocci.
The whitewashed interior uses a limited palette of finished surface materials.
The whitewashed interior uses a limited palette of finished surface materials.
Designers Christopher Robertson and Vivi Nguyen-Robertson conceived their house as an unfolding sequence of simple geometric forms: a low concrete wall, a concrete cube, and a boxclad in Siberian larch.
Designers Christopher Robertson and Vivi Nguyen-Robertson conceived their house as an unfolding sequence of simple geometric forms: a low concrete wall, a concrete cube, and a boxclad in Siberian larch.
On a trip to Naoshima, Japan, the Houston newlyweds behind Robertson Design fell in love with Tadao Ando’s concrete-composed museums. This led the couple to create a residence of their own comprised of a low concrete wall, concrete cube, and box clad in Siberian larch. The indoors are rounded out with white oak, marble, and leather-finished granite.
On a trip to Naoshima, Japan, the Houston newlyweds behind Robertson Design fell in love with Tadao Ando’s concrete-composed museums. This led the couple to create a residence of their own comprised of a low concrete wall, concrete cube, and box clad in Siberian larch. The indoors are rounded out with white oak, marble, and leather-finished granite.
The Snower House, a rare Marcel Breuer residence west of the Mississippi, was meticulously restored 60 years after it was built. In an effort to stay true to Breuer’s vision, renovation architect Matthew Hufft replaced graying cedar siding only where necessary; the rest was stripped with Peel Away 7. Sherwin-Williams SuperPaint in a satin finish was matched to Pantone 1665C to recreate the original MB Red.
The Snower House, a rare Marcel Breuer residence west of the Mississippi, was meticulously restored 60 years after it was built. In an effort to stay true to Breuer’s vision, renovation architect Matthew Hufft replaced graying cedar siding only where necessary; the rest was stripped with Peel Away 7. Sherwin-Williams SuperPaint in a satin finish was matched to Pantone 1665C to recreate the original MB Red.
The Snower House, a rare Marcel Breuer residence west of the Mississippi, was meticulously restored 60 years after it was built.
The Snower House, a rare Marcel Breuer residence west of the Mississippi, was meticulously restored 60 years after it was built.
Masahiro and Mao Harada of Mount Fuji Architects Studio wanted to break with the traditional definition of a house when they designed this small Tokyo home. They achieved their goal by using the same material for the ceiling, the walls, and the floor, creating a space that flows beautifully. Photo by Ryota Atarashi.
Masahiro and Mao Harada of Mount Fuji Architects Studio wanted to break with the traditional definition of a house when they designed this small Tokyo home. They achieved their goal by using the same material for the ceiling, the walls, and the floor, creating a space that flows beautifully. Photo by Ryota Atarashi.
The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.
The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.
Music is central to Andrew McKenzie’s living arrangements. With guitars hanging on his Gaboon plywood walls, he always has an instrument at hand.
Music is central to Andrew McKenzie’s living arrangements. With guitars hanging on his Gaboon plywood walls, he always has an instrument at hand.
“The building was essentially rebuilt from the inside out,” Webster says. Workers gutted the 1,916-square-foot residence down to its brick shell, expanding it downward and outward to reach 3,208 square feet.
“The building was essentially rebuilt from the inside out,” Webster says. Workers gutted the 1,916-square-foot residence down to its brick shell, expanding it downward and outward to reach 3,208 square feet.
"City | Inventory"
"City | Inventory"
In this Facade Focus on brick, Tom Verschueren, of Mechelen, Belgium-based DMVA Architects, created a closed street-side facade with an open backside facing the garden, totally glazed from the ground up to the saddleback roof. On the street side, the only true opening is the door; the seven tall, slim windows are screened by what Verschueren calls “knitted” bricks. “In this part of Belgium, 90 percent of the houses are built with brick,” says Verschueren. “It’s a classic material that we tried to use in House BVA in a totally different way.”
In this Facade Focus on brick, Tom Verschueren, of Mechelen, Belgium-based DMVA Architects, created a closed street-side facade with an open backside facing the garden, totally glazed from the ground up to the saddleback roof. On the street side, the only true opening is the door; the seven tall, slim windows are screened by what Verschueren calls “knitted” bricks. “In this part of Belgium, 90 percent of the houses are built with brick,” says Verschueren. “It’s a classic material that we tried to use in House BVA in a totally different way.”
This Victorian-era home in Melbourne, renovated by OOF! Architecture, maintains privacy from the street, but does so in an unusually "friendly" manner—with a giant brick wall that spells out "Hello," a collaboration with local artist Rose Nolan. The residents wanted their house to appeal to passersby, since it sits on a well-trafficked block near a café.
This Victorian-era home in Melbourne, renovated by OOF! Architecture, maintains privacy from the street, but does so in an unusually "friendly" manner—with a giant brick wall that spells out "Hello," a collaboration with local artist Rose Nolan. The residents wanted their house to appeal to passersby, since it sits on a well-trafficked block near a café.
It is all very mindful. “We proceeded with a philosophy and a vision,” says Chamberlin. “All of us understood that the poetry of what you look at is very important.”
It is all very mindful. “We proceeded with a philosophy and a vision,” says Chamberlin. “All of us understood that the poetry of what you look at is very important.”
A group of Woolly Pocket planters can be put up in an afternoon. Each planter's hook requires one screw to hang.
A group of Woolly Pocket planters can be put up in an afternoon. Each planter's hook requires one screw to hang.
Set cover photo