Hudson Valley Cedar homes are pre-engineered structures that arrive as a kit, broken down into component parts that are efficiently delivered to the site to be assembled and then finished by a local craftsman. Hudson Valley Cedar Homes, based in Cold Spring, New York, is a licensed distributor of Lindal Cedar Homes, a company with more than 70 years of experience constructing high-quality, customizable homes made out of wood. Because of this, Hudson Valley Cedar Homes offers homes that are customizable but also attuned to local laws, site conditions, and contractors for an energy-conscious home.