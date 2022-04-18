Trish and Andrew's son does the dishes in the Henry Built kitchen with MSG Spin D faucets, oak trim, and a marble backsplash.
Ledge House site plan
At night, carefully orchestrated lighting illuminates the house like a lantern in nature.
The expansive glazing allows the occupants to appreciate not just the views, but shifting light and shadow play throughout the day.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
One of the building challenges was transportation through the steep and windy roads to the isolated site, which is 0.5km away from Cornwall, one of Connecticut's smallest towns.
In the Roma district of Mexico City, Vertebral designed a four-unit apartment building that grants its residents access to verdant terraces.
The yellow door is the house's official entrance, but the family naturally gravitates to the movable glass walls.
Focusing primarily on the view, the residents decorated the master bedroom with succulents, books, ceramics, and little else. A blanket from The Citizenry lies across an Onto bed by Bensen.
The living room occupies the middle volume and has a cathedral ceiling. “It’s the largest room in the house and has the best views,” the husband says. “It’s where we entertain and encourage the kids to be with family.” Sliders open to the concrete terrace where they gathers every night to watch the sunset. The landscape is by Australian-American photographer Brooke Holm.
The lower level, which has a polished concrete floor and comfy Blue Dot sectional, is where the kids run around, do craft projects, and watch television. A plain barn door separates this area from the guest suite. There are also sliders that spill out into the yard.
Board-formed concrete provides a pleasing but not overly decorative finish for the backside of the lower level. The living room volume and concrete terrace sit atop the garage.
By wedging the house into the hill, Herrmann was able to accommodate the owners’ desire to present a low-key face to the neighbors. Living room sliders open onto a concrete terrace that leads down to the backyard.
The Bracy Cottage — Living Room
After the home was assembled, a local contractor built the outdoor concrete patio and barbecue on site.
Large glazed doors slide all the way open to blur the line between indoors and out.
The bedroom wing steps out to the pool. Cor-Ten steel encases the doors and windows, and forms the custom cantilevered canopies.
The kitchen features custom white oak kitchen cabinets stained light gray and Caesarstone rugged concrete countertops.
“Versus a flat ceiling or a flat roof, when you have that bolted ridge above you, it creates a completely other type of interior experience for the client, which we find people love, we love ourselves, and it is much more human,” says Klymson.
The clients bought nineteen acres of land in 2016, and they have been restoring the prairie ever since.
“I knew that if the structure was done right, it would look like it had always been there,
Lit from within, the guesthouse is a welcoming beacon in the night. “It’s nice to show that this kind of agricultural vernacular can be a contemporary thing,” says designer Jason Kentner.
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
Norman Millar and Judith Sheine designed the built-ins in the living-dining area, which were made from vertical-grain Douglas fir. Vintage Dutch industrial chairs are arranged around a black walnut dining table that, like the madrone coffee table, is by Urban Hardwoods.
The master bath is clad in Bianco Venatino marble. The tub is by ADM; the showerhead is by Hansgrohe.
On one side of the house, a white central staircase leads to a split-level landing the Robertsons call "the reading room." "We needed a place to hang out and for the kids to read," explains owner Vivi Nguyen-Robertson. Awaiting the birth of the couple's son, she relaxes in a built-in reading nook in the library.
The living room features a sofa from Roche Bobois, Metropolitan armchairs by Jeffrey Bernett for B&B Italia, and a Good Morning table in copper and Anytime table in anthracite frosted glass from Ligne Roset. The rug is by Tissage.
Side
The clawfoot tub was a salvaged find, while reclaimed wood was used for the shelving.
A sliding barn door built of salvaged pine separates the master bedroom from the bath.
