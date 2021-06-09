“We call it the Traveler because it will travel to you, you can travel to it, or you travel within it, into your own healthy world," says the Coexist team.
Cabin Knapphullet is small cabin inspired by its location nestled between large rocks and low vegetation of the Sandefjord coast in Norway. It is only 323 square feet, but contains an open living space with a bathroom and a mezzanine bed that sleeps two people. Although the building occupies a small footprint, the space expands vertically over four levels including a roof terrace.
A k3 series prefab office completed in Venice, California. All kitHAUS prefabs come with SIP panels, dual-layer low-e glazing, and other energy-saving features for a minimal ecological footprint.
6 Prefab Companies Ready to Build Your New Backyard Office: These prefab ADUs are the perfect solution for those in need of a separate home office.
Plant Prefab’s LivingHome 10 is a 406-square-foot tiny house packed with smart tech that is designed to slot into dense urban environments, making it ideal for a guesthouse or rental.
Customers can choose between different interior and exterior finishes, and a smart entertainment package can be added to the stock suite of smart features.
Amazon’s Echo Dot comes standard with each new home. It makes communicating with the home’s smart systems a snap.
The LivingHome 10 in Palm Springs showcases natural wood flooring and crisp white cabinetry.
The kitchen features a smart upgrade for added convenience while cooking.
A view back toward the entryway gives a sense of the finishes and the floor plan.
The bedroom features built-ins and cabinets that provide plenty of storage space.
The bathroom is adjacent to the kitchen in the one-bedroom, one-bath configuration.
The Shinomotos have filled their Southern California home with furniture by Taku and pieces by some of the artists and craftspeople whose work they also showcase at their Tortoise shops and showroom. The couple worked with architectural designer Ken Tanaka to remodel the house, once a cramped, two-bedroom rental. A sofa and tables by Taku join Jasper Morrison’s Three Sofa De Luxe sofa for Cappellini. The sliders are by Western Window Systems.
Terunobu Fujimori's Charred Cedar House, completed in 2007. As the name implies, the entire home is clad in charred cedar boards, which have been treated with an ancient Japanese technique that seals the wood against rain and rot.