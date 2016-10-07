How else can we put this: This spiky succulent looks like he might just have rolled in from the jurassic period. Strong and graphical, The Katongue is an old soul. Truly reliable, succulents are the perfect match for those who have a less than squeaky-clean track record when it comes to indoor plants. Because this plant is top heavy it cannot be hung, but looks great when resting on one of our felt-backed tiles or wooden blocks, or any other creative solution you can come up with. • Style: Standing • Type of plant: Succulent • Materials: soil, moss, thread • Size: 15 x 25cm (plant size may vary slightly) • Care card included