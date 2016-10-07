Evi – a type of fern – sings freshness. Beautiful and elegant with vivid green leaves, we like to think of Evi as the starlet of our collection. Like the Ello family, Evi need a bright, humid environment in order to thrive, but give her that and she will shine.
This Evi is suspended by white cord from a copper pipe with copper detailing.
• Style: Hanging
• Type of plant: Fern
• Materials: soil, moss, thread, brass, copper, cord
• Size: 25 x 80cm (plant size may vary slightly)
• Ready to hang
• Care card included