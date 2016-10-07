Incestix is a minimal design created by Brooklyn-based designers Avandi. Inspired by the work of Constantin Brancusi, the Incestix occupies your space like a sculpture. A solid brass base holds a delicate tray, which collects your incense ashes. The base is turned in Wyoming, the tray is spun in Bell Gardens, and the product is finished and assembled in Brooklyn. Raw brass will naturally turn over time. If you prefer a bright finish, use a brass polish, available at most hardware stores.
This Kokedama is a real little treasure. A miniature version of its big sisters, small Ello's are ideal little gifts or look stunning when hung in a trio. Even though she is a wee dot, our Ello is a sturdy plant – a good choice for plant collectors who have some experience with indoor plants and a bright sunny spot in which to house it. This hanging small Ello is suspended by white cord from a copper pipe with copper detailing. • Style: Hanging • Type of plant: Ivy • Materials: soil, moss, thread, brass, copper, cord • Size: 15 x 60cm (plant size may vary slightly) • Ready to hang • Care card included
A best seller, our large Tocan is reminiscent of far away places and tropical landscapes. A determined plant, Tocan's are ideal for new plant collectors and can withstand lower light levels than some other indoor plants (but lets be realistic – no plants thrive in the dark). This Tocan is suspended by white cord from a copper pipe with copper detailing. • Style: Hanging • Plant type: Palm • Materials: soil, moss, thread, copper, cord • Size: 25 x 80cm (plant size may vary slightly) • Ready to hang • Care card included
Fun and playful, the Magic Tree is said to bring good luck to those who own one. A truly reliable plant, it is ideal for those who have yet to master plant care 101. Like magic, this Kokedama seems to endure what other plants won't. Because this plant is top heavy it cannot be hung, but looks great when resting on one of our classic wooden blocks. • Style: Standing • Type of plant: Succulent • Materials: soil, moss, thread • Size: 15 x 30cm (plant size may vary slightly) • Care card included
This glass dome only says one thing... Elegant! By covering your Kokedama with this glass done, you create your very own eco system. This means you only have to water your Kokedama once a month. You also get to marvel at what takes place inside. The moss will grow back, the plant will be very healthy and well sometimes you have a few natural exciting surprises. What better way to display your Kokedama! • Materials: Glass • Size: 29 x 60cm
Really folks, have you ever seen anything so beautiful? What better way to hang your Kokedama. Our limited edition table stand is 100% hand crafted in Amsterdam using the highest quality mahogany wood and solid brass. A limited edition, this is a seriously timeless piece of design. • Materials: Solid brass and mahogany wood. • Size: 20cm x 80cm
How else can we put this: This spiky succulent looks like he might just have rolled in from the jurassic period. Strong and graphical, The Katongue is an old soul. Truly reliable, succulents are the perfect match for those who have a less than squeaky-clean track record when it comes to indoor plants. Because this plant is top heavy it cannot be hung, but looks great when resting on one of our felt-backed tiles or wooden blocks, or any other creative solution you can come up with. • Style: Standing • Type of plant: Succulent • Materials: soil, moss, thread • Size: 15 x 25cm (plant size may vary slightly) • Care card included
Evi – a type of fern – sings freshness. Beautiful and elegant with vivid green leaves, we like to think of Evi as the starlet of our collection. Like the Ello family, Evi need a bright, humid environment in order to thrive, but give her that and she will shine. This Evi is suspended by white cord from a copper pipe with copper detailing. • Style: Hanging • Type of plant: Fern • Materials: soil, moss, thread, brass, copper, cord • Size: 25 x 80cm (plant size may vary slightly) • Ready to hang • Care card included
