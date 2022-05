To transform a gaudy and green developer's special, Nanelda Priftaj, an in-house designer at bulthaup Toronto, stuck to a sophisticated palette of light woods and stainless-steel appliances. "We chose materials that elevate the aesthetic timelessness and comfort of the space," she says. "Keeping this in mind, we chose several reflective surfaces to brighten the kitchen." The floors are heated Mare Argento travertine and the rug is from AGATHOM Co.