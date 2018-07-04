First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
Every Dwell photo is now a place for discovery and discussion.
Every Dwell photo is now a place for discovery and discussion.
Set cover photo