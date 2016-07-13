155 Bottle Dual-Zone Wine Cooler with Brushed PVC Trim (SKU: VT-155VCM-GR) For sleek, stylish and sophisticated wine storage for your prized collection, the VT-155VCM-GR by Vinotemp is the perfect solution. This dual zone wine cooler allows you to set two separate temperatures to provide optimum conditions for up to 155 bottles of both your reds and whites. Convenient digital temperature controls make setting the ideal temperature a simple task. Contemporary styling includes a black body and dual paned glass door with brushed PVC trim. Thirteen pull-out shelves and 2 half shelves provide easy access to your storage space, where 77 standard 750ml bottles fit in the upper zone and 78 in the lower. A front-exhaust allows this cooler to be placed as a built-in or freestanding unit.
Vinotemp 46-Bottle Dual-Zone Wine Cooler (Black and Stainless) (SKU: VT-46-2Z-SBB) The Vinotemp 46-Bottle Dual-Zone Wine Cooler is as elegant as it is convenient. It will allow you to store your wines in the optimal conditions so that they can achieve their full potentials! A digital controller with blue LED readout allows you to set the individual cooling zones at two different temperatures to ensure that your reds and whites are aging properly. Vinotemp’s patented black wire racking with wooden lip gives a modern seamless look to this cooler while providing you with easy access to every bottle in your collection. This cooler is designed to be a worthy home for all of your finest bottles of wine.
165-Bottle Freestanding Wine Cooler (SKU: VT-165TSRV) Organize and store your wine collection in this attractive 165-Bottle Freestanding Wine Cooler. Featuring seamless, all-glass technology, this cooler has room to store up to 165 bottles on fourteen black wire shelves and 1 bulk storage section. A digital temperature controller located at the top of the cooler allows you to see and set the temperature without having to open the cooler door. The interior LED lighting creates a gorgeous display and makes it easy to find your favorite bottles. Stainless trim, a recessed handle, and door lock add to the style and functionality of this cooler. This unit is ideal for the wine buff that is looking to store their small to medium sized wine collection.
Touch Screen Wine & Beverage Cooler (SKU: VT-36 TS) The VT-36TS is perfect for those who love to entertain. This sleek all-black cooler can house up to 19 standard wine bottles on the right side and 58 12 oz. cans on the left side. Front exhaust allows this cooler to fit seamlessly into existing cabinetry, lending a modern touch to any room. Touch screen control panels located at the top of each door allow you to monitor the temperature as well as adjust the temperature as needed.
Vinotemp 58-Bottle Cooler with Interior Display (SKU: VT-58SB-ID) Organize and store your collection in style with Vinotemp’s 58-Bottle Wine Cooler with Interior Display. This sophisticated cooler features a black cabinet, insulated glass door, and stainless steel trim. A soft blue interior light illuminates your collection, making it easy to find your favorite bottles. Outfitted with an easy to use push button control panel, setting the temperature of the cooler is simple. With room to house approximately 58 wine bottles on sturdy wire racking, this cooler is ideal for the wine lover who is looking for a space saving wine storage solution.
155 Bottle Dual Zone Wine Cooler (SKU: VT-155SBW) For sleek, stylish and sophisticated wine storage for your prized collection, the VT-155SBW by Vinotemp is the perfect solution. This dual zone wine cooler allows you to set two separate temperatures to provide optimum conditions for up to 155 bottles of both your reds and whites. Convenient digital temperature controls make setting the ideal temperature a simple task. Contemporary styling includes a black body with stainless steel door trim and a dual paned glass door. Fifteen pull-out wood shelves provide easy access to your storage space, where 77 standard 750ml bottles fit in the upper zone and 78 in the lower. A front-exhaust allows this cooler to be placed as a built-in or freestanding unit. Door swing is reversible*, providing you the option of installing two side by side for extra wine storage.
54 Bottle Touch Screen Wine Cooler (SKU: VT-54TS) The ultra-sleek 54 Bottle Touch Screen Wine Cooler with Seamless Glass Door by Vinotemp adds a touch of sophistication to any room. With its seamless, all-glass technology, this unit allows you to house approximately 54 standard bottles. This unit features distinctive black racking, which is a patented Vinotemp design exclusive.* A digital touch screen control panel at the top of the door allows you to adjust the temperature of the cooler without having to open the cooler door. A soft blue glowing LED light highlights your collection and creates a gorgeous display. This unit is idea for any wine connoisseur. It is the perfect companion to the VT-BC54TS-L.
Vinotemp 30 Bottle Single Zone Wine Cooler (SKU: VT-32SBB) This Vinotemp cooler makes the perfect, stylish way to store your finest bottles of wine. The black wire racking with black wooden lip cradles your collection behind a glass door with stainless steel trim. Soft blue interior LED lighting showcases your wine, making it easy to select which wine to serve next. An easy-to-use digital temperature control panel makes it simple to keep your wine at the ideal serving temperature. This cooler is equipped with front exhaust making it perfect for built-in installation. This 30 bottle wine cooler has a sleek, elegant design that will give your wine collection the distinction it deserves.
142-Bottle Dual-Zone Wine Cooler with Seamless Glass Door and Stainless Trim (SKU: VT-145TSST-2Z) Organize and store your wine collection in this attractive 142-Bottle Dual-Zone Wine Cooler with Seamless Glass Door and Stainless Trim. The sleek VT-145TSST-2Z enables you to store your red and white wines separately at their optimal temperatures. Featuring seamless, all-glass technology, this cooler has room to store up to 70 bottles in the top zone and 72 bottles in the bottom zone on each full-size pull-out shelf and two half shelves. Our distinctive black rack is a patented pending Vinotemp design exclusive.* A digital temperature controller at the top of the door allows you to see and set the temperature cooler without opening the cooler door. The blue interior LED lighting creates a gorgeous display and the front-exhaust design enables the VT-145TSST-2Z to be built-in or free-standing. This unit is ideal for the wine buff that is looking to store their small to medium sized wine collection.
Designer Series Stainless Outdoor Refrigerator (SKU: VT-DSODREF)
Designer Series 161-Can Beverage Cooler (SKU: VT-DS24BC-R)
Designer Series 15-inch Beverage Cooler (SKU: VT-DS15BC-R)
Designer Series 46-Bottle Seamless Wine Cooler (SKU: VT-DS24WC)
Designer Series Automatic Ice Maker (SKU: VT-DS15IMSS)
24 Bottle Seamless Wall-Mounted Wine Cooler (SKU: VT-DS24WC-WM)
149 Bottle Seamless Dual-Zone Wine Cooler (SKU: VT-DS26SB149)
