Vinotemp 58-Bottle Cooler with Interior Display (SKU: VT-58SB-ID)
Organize and store your collection in style with Vinotemp’s 58-Bottle Wine Cooler with Interior Display. This sophisticated cooler features a black cabinet, insulated glass door, and stainless steel trim. A soft blue interior light illuminates your collection, making it easy to find your favorite bottles. Outfitted with an easy to use push button control panel, setting the temperature of the cooler is simple. With room to house approximately 58 wine bottles on sturdy wire racking, this cooler is ideal for the wine lover who is looking for a space saving wine storage solution.