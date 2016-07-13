142-Bottle Dual-Zone Wine Cooler with Seamless Glass Door and Stainless Trim (SKU: VT-145TSST-2Z) Organize and store your wine collection in this attractive 142-Bottle Dual-Zone Wine Cooler with Seamless Glass Door and Stainless Trim. The sleek VT-145TSST-2Z enables you to store your red and white wines separately at their optimal temperatures. Featuring seamless, all-glass technology, this cooler has room to store up to 70 bottles in the top zone and 72 bottles in the bottom zone on each full-size pull-out shelf and two half shelves. Our distinctive black rack is a patented pending Vinotemp design exclusive.* A digital temperature controller at the top of the door allows you to see and set the temperature cooler without opening the cooler door. The blue interior LED lighting creates a gorgeous display and the front-exhaust design enables the VT-145TSST-2Z to be built-in or free-standing. This unit is ideal for the wine buff that is looking to store their small to medium sized wine collection.